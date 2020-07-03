Two more Northumberland County residents' deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released today by the state Department of Health.
According to health officials, the deaths were the only new ones in the Valley, increasing the four-county total to 13.
Also on Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf joined Allegheny County health officials in recommending 14-day quarantine for anybody returning to Pennsylvania from a coronavirus hot spot, Giant Eagle is being sued over its mask requirement policy and the state issued mask-wearing guidance for people exercising at health clubs or gyms.
There were also five new cases confirmed in the Valley, four in Northumberland County and one in Union County, bringing the number of cases in the Valley to 556.
Statewide, there were 667 new confirmed positive cases, bringing the total to 88,741. There were 34 new deaths reported, pushing the Pennsylvania death toll to 6,746.
According to the DOH data, 11,423 Valley residents have tested negative in the Valley, most of them -- 4,463 -- in Montour County. Northumberland County has 3,603 negative tests, Union County has 2,407 and Snyder County has 950. Statewide 700,366 residents have tested negative for the virus.
Allegheny County reported 166 new cases overnight a day after reporting 233, it's single-highest total since the state began tracking cases in March. Health officials in the county ordered bars, restaurants and casinos to shut down and the cancellation of any gathering of 25 or more people for one week, according to state officials.
Today's four new cases pushes Northumberland County's total to 320. Union County's total is now 94. Montour County, at 75, and Snyder County, at 67, did not change.
Approximately 6,745 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
Returning travelers
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is joining health officials in Allegheny County and Philadelphia in recommending that people returning to Pennsylvania from a coronavirus hot spot to stay at home for 14 days.
The Democratic governor's administration singled out the following 15 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Wolf's administration has not singled out any neighboring states yet. The recommendation comes as the infection curve has risen in 40 of the 50 states heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend, in particular in states in the South and West.
With the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide climbing past 50,000, 36 states saw an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus.
Mask lawsuit
Giant Eagle is facing a consolidated lawsuit from more than 30 plaintiffs in federal court over how it has complied with the state's requirement that businesses ensure that customers wear masks.
The lawyer representing the plaintiffs, Thomas Anderson, said the grocery store chain is stopping everyone who isn't wearing a mask from entering their stores, regardless of whether those people meet a medical exception in the state's policy.
That policy allows people to enter a business with no obligation to provide that they have a qualifying medical condition.
Anderson said he is suing under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Some of his clients, he said, have been thrown out of stores by armed guards or arrested after employees called police.
In a statement, Giant Eagle said the lawsuits have no merit. It said it is committed to protecting the health and well-being of employees and customers, and that it has acted in line with federal and state guidance.
“We have numerous options in place to accommodate guests who do not want to wear a face covering or cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition,” it said. "This includes offering to have one of our team members shop for them, suggesting use of our Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery service, and offering courtesy masks to those able to shop while wearing one.”
Gordon Denlinger, director of the National Federal of Independent Business' chapter in Pennsylvania, said he is aware of other businesses that have been sued over the mask requirement.
However, the state's guidance to business owners is confusing and forcing more potential liability onto them when they try to enforce it, Denlinger said.
Denlinger said the NFIB is backing pending legislation that would protect business owners from lawsuits when trying in good faith to comply with health orders under the state's pandemic emergency declaration.
Masks in gyms
With the governor's more expansive mask requirement issued this week, the state released new guidance on Friday to explain it.
One of the new, very specific points it addresses is mask-wearing while indoors and exercising at a health club or gym. The order requires it of people who are exercising, unless they meet one of the medical exceptions in the order.
Previously, many operators of gyms, exercise facilities and yoga studios across Pennsylvania have allowed people exercising to work out unmasked.