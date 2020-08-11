The 61 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Tuesday represents the largest one-day increase in cases locally since the state Department of Health began monitoring cases in March. There were 32 new cases in Northumberland County — 31 of them in long-term care facilities — which were part of 828 new cases statewide.
Across the Valley, there were no new deaths announced Tuesday by state health officials. There were 35 confirmed deaths statewide, pushing the total to 7,352, including 4,983 tied to long-term care facilities.
Locally, there were 32 new cases in Northumberland County, 24 in Union County, three in Snyder County and two in Montour County. According to the state data, there have been 982 cases in the four Valley counties: 507 in Northumberland County, 262 in Union, 109 in Snyder County and 104 in Montour.
Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has reported 57 positive cases with five tests pending. ManorCare-Sunbury is reporting two positive cases among residents and two more among employees. The center says 44 residents have recovered.
Statewide, there have now been 120,281 cases since the state began tracking data in March. Of that total, the state Department of Health estimates 77 percent have already recovered.
After a July spike, the percentage of virus tests coming back positive over seven days has dropped from 6 percent in late July to just over 5 percent now, according to the COVID Tracking Project. It hit a low of 3.3 percent in June.
The state saw a seven-day average of about 750 new cases per day, down from almost 975 per day over seven days in late July.
The number of deaths has remained stable, at about 17 per day over the past week. That's after a four-month downward trend that sank to weekly averages of around 12 in late July and early August, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Pennsylvania’s death count is the eighth highest in the country overall and the 14th highest per capita at about 57 deaths per 100,000 people, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.
A surge in Valley cases has been fueled largely by outbreaks at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. According to the state's long-term care facility data, there were 31 new cases at long-term care facilities in Northumberland County, all in residents. The numbers of total county cases and cases in long-term care facilities and prisons could change in the coming days. State health officials have repeatedly said it takes a few days to reconcile all of the data it receives.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 130 residents and 22 workers have been infected at five facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties. All nine Valley deaths tied to long-term care facilities have been in Northumberland County.
The federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reports 19 "active" cases at USP Lewisburg, 18 among inmates and one staffer. According to BOP data, there have been 54 infections total in the prison, with 34 inmates and one worker recovering. At nearby Allenwood, one inmate and 2 staffers have active cases.
The BOP reports that Lewisburg has tested 306 inmates with two tests outstanding and 51 positives. At Allenwood, there have been 295 tests, 3 positives and one outstanding test.
Twenty Valley residents have died due to the virus: 13 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two in Snyder and Union counties.
In Pennsylvania, 598 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than Monday. There are 98 people being treated for the disease on ventilators in Pennsylvania, a decrease of 10 from Monday.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,086 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,166 cases among employees, for a total of 24,252 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Approximately 8,693 of the state's total cases are amongst health care workers.