Events are being postponed or canceled across the region due to the coronavirus outbreak.
If you have an event that is being rescheduled or canceled, please email news@dailyitem.com.
Check back for updates.
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
• Penn State Extension has canceled all Master Gardener events until after April 6. This includes the Seed Starting program by Master Gardener Ann L. Lee, March 14, at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St., Danville.
• Contra Dance, March 14, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. Info: 570 524-2104
• Fish dinner, March 14, at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road.
• Weekly meal at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, is canceled until further notice.
• The Billtown Blues Association is postponing its annual Audition Concert on Saturday, March 14 at the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport.
• Public Library for Union Annual Auction is postponed for Saturday night. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• The Fisher in Pennsylvania educational program on March 15 at the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum in McDade Park has been canceled.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
• St. Andrew's United Methodist Church Community Harvest Monday hot meals are on hold. To limit the potential transmission of COVID-19 through gatherings, Bucknell has cancelled all speaker events, performances and organized group activities for the remainder of the semester. This includes the Community Harvest Monday hot meal program. An update will be sent with information about reinstatement of Monday night meals.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
• Mahanoy & Mahantongo Historical Society meeting set for March 17, is canceled. We will attempt to reschedule Jim Campbell at a future date. Hopefully we can get back on track next month.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
• Otzinacson Group, Sierra Club has canceled its program on Plastics that was to be presented on Wednesday, March 18.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
• MUNS Chapter (Montour, Union, Northumberland, Snyder) of retired state employees, a local chapter of the Statewide PA Association of Retired State Employees (PARSE) has canceled its March 19 meeting at the Country Cupboard Restaurant, Lewisburg.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
• The Central Pennsylvania Country Dance Association's Contra Dance on March 20 in State College.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
• U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's office has postponed events to commemorate veterans across Pennsylvania, including one at the Danville American Legion.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
• Charity breakfast at Roaring Creek Valley UMC, Catawissa, on March 21.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
• Concert Series performance at First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, featuring the Mansfield Concert Choir has been postponed. The concert, scheduled for Sunday, March 22 has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 1.
It has become necessary to cancel this year’s 2020 Diocesan Men’s Conference, which had been scheduled for March 28 at Bishop McDevitt High School. The Conference was canceled due to the Coronavirus and the health risk that it poses as noted in the health advisories coming from our Governor and various state and federal agencies. I apologize for any disappointment this may cause, but at this point, it was what needed to be done.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
• Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has canceled the March 29 Arts in Bloom headliner performance. Anyone who purchased tickets for the March 29 performance of Trinity Irish Dance Company will receive a full refund from the Arts in Bloom box office. Info: 570-389-4409.