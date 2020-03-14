Events are being postponed or canceled across the region due to the coronavirus outbreak.
If you have an event that is being rescheduled or canceled, please email news@dailyitem.com.
Check back for updates.
CLOSED
Danville Area Community Center (through March 29)
Degenstein Community Library (through April 1)
All Snyder County public libraries (through March 28); all fines will be waived
All Union County public libraries (through March 29); all fines will be waived
Thomas Beaver Free Library (through March 28); all fines will be waived
Lewisburg Children's Museum (through March 29)
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• The Fisher in Pennsylvania educational program on March 15 at the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum in McDade Park has been canceled.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
• St. Andrew's United Methodist Church Community Harvest Monday hot meals are on hold. To limit the potential transmission of COVID-19 through gatherings, Bucknell has cancelled all speaker events, performances and organized group activities for the remainder of the semester. This includes the Community Harvest Monday hot meal program. An update will be sent with information about reinstatement of Monday night meals.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
• Mahanoy & Mahantongo Historical Society meeting set for March 17, is canceled. We will attempt to reschedule Jim Campbell at a future date. Hopefully we can get back on track next month.
• The League of Women Voters lunch forum scheduled for March 17 at LaPrimavera has been cancelled
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
• Otzinacson Group, Sierra Club has canceled its program on Plastics that was to be presented on Wednesday, March 18.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
• MUNS Chapter (Montour, Union, Northumberland, Snyder) of retired state employees, a local chapter of the Statewide PA Association of Retired State Employees (PARSE) has canceled its March 19 meeting at the Country Cupboard Restaurant, Lewisburg.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
• The Central Pennsylvania Country Dance Association's Contra Dance on March 20 in State College.
• Big and Tall Comedy Tour at Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522, Selinsgrove, has been canceled.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
• The 38th library auction at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury, has been postponed.
• The Susquehanna Garden Club meeting for March 19 is canceled.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
• U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's office has postponed events to commemorate veterans across Pennsylvania, including one at the Danville American Legion.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
• Charity breakfast at Roaring Creek Valley UMC, Catawissa, on March 21.
MARCH 21 & 22
• The Susquehanna Valley Chorale presenting the music of Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan Oratorio on March 21 and 22 at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg, has been postponed.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
• Concert Series performance at First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, featuring the Mansfield Concert Choir has been postponed. The concert, scheduled for Sunday, March 22 has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 1.
• 2020 Diocesan Men’s Conference, which had been scheduled for March 28 at Bishop McDevitt High School has been canceled.
MARCH 26
• Shikellamy High School Donkey Basketball canceled March 26 and Rescheduled for May 7.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
The 2020 Diocesan Men's Conference at Bishop McDevitt High School has been canceled.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
• Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has canceled the March 29 Arts in Bloom headliner performance. Anyone who purchased tickets for the March 29 performance of Trinity Irish Dance Company will receive a full refund from the Arts in Bloom box office. Info: 570-389-4409.
• The Mahoney Brothers performance at the Mount Carmel High School Auditorium has been postponed.
Evangelical Community Hospital announced the following events have been canceled at this time:
• Alcoholics Anonymous—March 15, March 22, and March 29, Evangelical Community Hospital
• Empty Arms—March 16, Evangelical Community Hospital
• Better Breathers—March 17, Evangelical Community Hospital
• Every Baby Needs A Lap Top—March 19, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness
• AARP Smart Driver—March 19 and 20, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness
• Children’s Health Fair—March 21, The Miller Center
• AARP Smart Driver—March 26 and 27, West End Library
• Hospital Remembrance Service—March 29,Faith Lutheran Church
• Life After Loss—April 16-May 21, Hospice of Evangelical
• Senior Strong – Scam Prevention—April 14, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness
• Hospice of Evangelical Remembrance Service—April 19, St. John’s United Church of Christ
• Hello Hospital—Fridays in April and May, Evangelical Community Hospital
• The Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture—May 7, Bucknell University