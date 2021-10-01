All four Valley counties registered at least 10 new COVID cases on Friday and the state Department of Health announced 5,352 new cases statewide.
Friday's total was the fourth time in nine days with more than 5,000 new cases across Pennsylvania.
Over the past four days, DOH officials registered 286 deaths statewide, including 37 deaths registered on Friday statewide. That total includes one death in both Northumberland and Union counties, the 644th and 645 death in the Valley since March 2020. Eleven Northumberland County residents have died over the last 11 days due to complications from COVID-19 and 22 since Sept. 1. From May 1 to Sept. 1, 20 Northumberland County residents died from COVID according to state data.
In the region, there were 103 new cases, the third-highest total since Sept. 1 and 11th day in a row with at least 50 new cases in the Valley. There were 50 new cases in Northumberland County, 22 in Union County, 21 in Snyder and 10 in Montour. It marked the first time since Sept. 16 that all four Valley counties reported at least 10 new cases in the same day.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Twenty counties had at least 100 new cases on Friday, while Cameron County was only one of 67 counties without at least one new case.
There were seven new cases at Valley nursing homes in Friday's update, including two resident and three staff cases in Northumberland County, and one staff case in Snyder and Union counties. There have been 2,273 cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020.
State health officials reported more than 12.7 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania. The latest data show 68.6 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated. In the Valley, 86,904 residents are fully vaccinated.
On campus
Bucknell University is reporting 21 active cases on campus on its COVID dashboard updated Friday morning. The total includes 16 students and five faculty members. The university reports that 94.4 percent of its campus community has been fully vaccinated and seven students are in isolation.
At Susquehanna University, there are five active cases on campus as of Friday morning, including four students. The university is reporting on its dashboard that 95.4 percent of the campus community is vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,816 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 21 from Thursday.
Of those hospitalized, 692 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — down two — and 384 were being treated on ventilators, up five from Thursday.
Among 109 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 — up three from Thursday— there were 24 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 14 patients on ventilators, down one.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 68 COVID-19 positive patients, up five. There were 30 patients at Evangelical, an increase of three, and nine at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 23 of the 30 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated, including all five being treated in the ICU. Across all of its hospitals on Thursday, Geisinger reported 90 percent of the 173 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated and 91 percent of patients being treated in the ICU are not fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 14 active COVID cases at federal and state prisons in the Valley according to the state Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
On Friday, the state reported eight staff cases at the state prison, along with one active inmate case.
There were six active cases at the prisons in Union County. There are two inmate cases at the low-security unit at Allenwood, along with one staff case at the medium-security unit and three more staff cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, up one. There were no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
There are still 19 active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, according to the Department of Human Services. The state’s report still included less than five cases among residents and 19 staff cases.