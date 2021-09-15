For the second time in a week, there were more than 100 new COVID-19 cases registered in the Valley as the state Department of Health announced 4,812 cases statewide.
The 109 new cases in the Valley on Wednesday is the highest total locally since January 2021, surpassing the 102 cases registered on Friday. All four Valley counties have reported more cases so far in September than in all of August.
Statewide, Wednesday's case total marked the sixth time in eight days with at least 4,000 new cases. State Health officials also registered 45 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including a second death in Snyder County in as many days.
After registering two COVID-related deaths from July 1 until early September, there have been four deaths in Snyder County tied to the coronavirus since Friday.
Locally, the Department of Health registered 58 new cases in Northumberland County, 22 in Union, 20 in Snyder and nine in Montour.
In the first 15 days of September, Montour County has reported 83 new cases; it had 75 cases in all of August. In Northumberland County, there were 473 cases in August and 547 cases since Sept. 1 In Snyder County, there have been 177 new cases so far in September after 155 cases in August. In Union County, there have been 249 cases so far in September after 151 in August.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties are reporting high community transmission of COVID according to the Centers for Disease Control. High transmission means a county has reported at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.
According to state data, 66 of 67 counties reported new cases in Wednesday's report, led by 419 in Philadelphia County. Allegheny County reported 417 new cases and 15 other counties reported at least 100 new cases. Sullivan County had no new cases in its latest report.
There are two new cases in Valley nursing homes in the latest data, one staff case in Northumberland County and one resident case in Union County.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, 2,333 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 25 from Tuesday. Hospitalizations statewide have increased by 150 in the last three days.
Of those hospitalized, 564 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 16, and 280 were on ventilators, up nine.
Among 69 patients in Valley medical facilities — up two from Tuesday — there were 16 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, four at Evangelical and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 11 patients on ventilators; Evangelical had three patients on ventilators.
There were 38 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 19 at Evangelical and 12 patients at Geisinger-Shamokin. According to Evangelical hospitals, 18 of the 19 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
On campus
There are 13 active cases at Bucknell University, the school's COVID dashboard shows after it was updated Wednesday morning. Eleven of the cases are among students and 10 students are in isolation.
Bucknell is reporting 94.1 percent of its campus community are fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There were new COVID cases at the federal prison in Allenwood in the latest update from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
There are now eight cases at the prisons in Union County. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there are two new staff cases, and there is one active inmate and two staff cases at USP-Allenwood. There is also one inmate and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Wednesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reports 93 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
The state DOC reported six active staff cases at the SCI-Coal Township on Tuesday, level with Tuesday's report. There were 62 inmate cases statewide, including 17 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI-Coal Township. There are 73 active staff cases, including 12 at SCI-Cambria.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Wednesday. The cases were both listed as less than five. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit. There were staff cases in the girls unit, less than five reported.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.