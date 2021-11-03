Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital and Weis Markets are scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Geisinger health system's first appointments will be scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6.
Appointments can be made through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. Vaccine appointments will be available at the following locations beginning Saturday:
- Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville
- Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Pittston
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
Additional locations will begin providing vaccines for this age group beginning:
- Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Geisinger Philipsburg
- Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
- Saturday, Nov. 13 at Geisinger Healthplex State College
All vaccine locations will be staffed by pediatric care teams, including pediatric nurses and pediatricians.
Parents and guardians are reminded that the COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose series, scheduled three weeks apart, so keep that in mind when scheduling a child’s first dose. All vaccines for this age group are Pfizer BioNTech and will be a 10-microgram dose, which is one-third of the dose given to those 12 and older.
An appointment is required for each child, and we ask that only one parent or guardian accompany a child for an appointment.
With approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), Evangelical Community Hospital is now scheduling vaccination appointments for children 5 to 11 years old.
Evangelical will administer vaccines by appointment at locations in Lewisburg and Middleburg.
If parents have questions regarding safety or guidance in vaccinating children, they should contact their primary care provider.
Evangelical Community Hospital administers Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. J&J is not an offering at Evangelical’s clinics.
With this latest approval, Evangelical is scheduling first and second doses of vaccines to:
- Children 5-11 with the recommended dose of Pfizer vaccine for children in this age group
- All individuals who are 12 and older (Pfizer and Moderna)
Booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna are available at Evangelical’s vaccine clinics. Individuals who received a first dose of J&J vaccine can receive Pfizer or Moderna under the mix-and-match vaccination guidance. Those qualifying for booster doses are:
- 65 and older.
- 50 and older with underlying medical conditions. If you have an underlying medical condition, it is recommended you speak to your primary or specialty care provider.
- Based on individual risks and benefits, 18- to 49-year-olds with underlying medical conditions. If you have an underlying medical condition, it is recommended you speak to your primary or specialty care provider.
- 18- to 64-year-olds at increased risk of exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting.
For a list of underlying conditions as defined by the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html
To register, complete a request a vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com/virus or call the vaccine hotline at 570-522-4530, option 1 between 9 am and 3 pm Monday through Friday.
Weis Markets will start offering immunizations by appointment at some of its in-store pharmacies, including Selinsgrove, starting on Friday.
Parents can make appointments for their children at www.weismarkets.com.
Selinsgrove is the only Weis site in the Valley offering kids vaccines at this time, according to a news release from the company.