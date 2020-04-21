Regions of Pennsylvania that have seen a relatively low number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus might be able to reopen “in a fairly robust” way on May 8, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
On a day when state health officials announced the state's death total surpassed 1,500, the governor said in a conference call with reporters he intends to loosen restrictions on people and businesses in much the same way they were imposed: Gradually, and county by county.
“There is not one size that fits all. We can start to reopen the state in, I think, some areas (in) a fairly robust way, in other areas less so,” Wolf said. “If I were in Philadelphia, I probably would not want my government to be saying, ’OK, everything seems to be just perfect right now.'”
More than half of all people who have tested positive for the virus statewide live in Philadelphia and its four suburban counties. Many rural counties, by contrast, have been minimally impacted. Five counties have reported just one or two cases.
State health officials announced another 1,296 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 34,528.
The Valley's total case count increased by six to 183, but Montour County's total dropped for the seventh time. The state confirmed four new cases in Northumberland County, now at 77 total, while Snyder County added two for 30 total and Union one to 29. Montour County's total is now 47.
According to the ZIP code database, there are now 33 confirmed cases in residents with a Sunbury address, up from 29 on Monday. There are also four new cases in Milton, giving the borough 13 total. Danville stayed steady at 26, while Selinsgrove added one to 16 confirmed cases.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday that contact tracing — identifying people who have been exposed to an infected person so they can be quarantined — will be “very important” as Pennsylvania emerges from the pandemic.
Wolf said there’s no budget for contact tracing, but Levine, in a separate briefing, gave assurances that Pennsylvania will have a “very robust” tracing program that will be funded with federal dollars.
Nursing homes
Two days after the federal government said it planned to collect and release data on COVID-19 at individual nursing homes, the state health department said it would look into doing the same.
Late Sunday, following a request from Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ron Wyden of Oregon, the federal government said it would track virus infections and deaths at nursing homes nationwide and release that information to the public.
“I think we will strongly consider doing that," Levine said. "We’ll have to figure out the right way to do that so that we get the most information to the public but also protect patient privacy. So we’ll be working to look at that over the next number of days.”
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,026 resident cases of COVID-19, and 572 cases among employees at 396 facilities in 38 counties. Of the state's fatalities, 796 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Statewide deaths increase
Pennsylvania saw its largest one-day increase in COVID-19 related deaths as state health officials continue to "reconcile" different pieces of data to find accurate data on the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
The state Department of Health announced another 360 deaths on Tuesday, pushing the total to 1,564. Levine said on Sunday the state has been "working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS (Pennsylvania's version of the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System) reporting system and our county and municipal health departments. This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight."
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are 132,323 patients who have tested negative to date.