HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf closed down night clubs and ordered other restaurants and bars that serve food to limit their business to 25% occupancy as the state tries to slow a resurgence of COVID-19.
The announcement was quickly criticized by some Republican and hospitality industry officials.
Under the governor’s order, as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, all indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 25 people. Wolf said religious services are exempt from that limit.
Bars and restaurants had been allowed at 50% capacity under the governor’s reopening plan.
Officials today announced 994 new positive cases pushing the state’s statewide total to 97,665.
“During the past week, we have seen an unsettling climb in new COVID-19 cases,” Gov. Wolf said. “When we hit our peak on April 9, we had nearly two thousand new cases that day with other days’ cases hovering around 1,000. Medical experts looking at the trajectory we are on now are projecting that this new surge could soon eclipse the April peak. With our rapid case increases, we need to act again now.”
Wolf said the move to targeting bars and eateries was based on information from contact tracing efforts that identified where many of the new cases of coronavirus are originating.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Center County, said that Wolf’s move will sting business owners who’ve only recently begun to reopen.
“The irreversible impact of his countless, confusing orders cannot be overstated,” he said. “Gov. Wolf’s decision today will close the doors of some small businesses forever and devastate the livelihoods of so many Pennsylvanians who were just beginning to feel hopeful for the future.”
Chuck Moran, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, said that with the state moving to close nightclubs and limit capacity at restaurants, the state needs to provide a financial lifeline to the restaurant industry.
“In today’s news conference, Governor Wolf said that the state is at a tipping point which forced it to act to prevent COVID-19 spread," Moran said. "Let’s not forget that the tavern and restaurant industry also is at a tipping point. Without help, we will see more small business restaurants and taverns not survive.”
Kathy Vetovich, co-owner of the Heritage Restaurant in Shamokin, expressed her frustrations with the new guidelines.
“We’re trying,” she said. “We’re all trying to comply with all the guidelines. Every day we get hit with changes or additional expenses. It’s frustrating. It feels like we’re being punched every couple weeks."
Vetovich said she spent thousands of dollars on new tables and chairs for outdoor dining.
“Thank goodness for outdoor dining,” she said, noting it might not be worth it to open indoor dining at 25 percent. “I’d have to shut down again."
A spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association said the state should focus on enforcing the health regulations already in place instead of rolling out stricter regulations that will make it difficult for any business in the industry to survive.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospitality industry has had to make numerous sacrifices for the greater good and it has done so with overwhelming compliance. However, now because of a few bad operators, we are being targeted again in a way that will cause irreparable harm to many businesses and the jobs they provide,” said Melissa Bova, vice president of government affairs for the PRLA.
“The solution presented today punishes an entire industry rather than targets those operations that have blatantly eschewed following the rules and doing the right things in the interest of public health," Bova said. "There is no scientific basis for 25% capacity when masks and social distancing have been proven effective in stopping the spread of COVID 19.”
Dr. David Rubin, a general pediatrician and director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said researchers tracking the virus believe that coronavirus is moving back into Pennsylvania along the Interstate 95 corridor into southeastern Pennsylvania. In addition, Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio are dealing with outbreaks that are contributing to the spread of COVID-19 into western Pennsylvania, he said. There is also now evidence that COVID-19 is spreading up Route 15 from the Baltimore-Washington region into central Pennsylvania, he said.
Rubin said the state needs to take “decisive” action now to control the spread of the virus or it will be more difficult to make the case for reopening schools in late August.
Wolf has said for weeks that he intends to avoid another statewide business shutdown like the one put in place in March to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. He said that by focusing on the areas where the virus is spreading, the state is being “targeted” in its approach.
The state’s efforts to control the spread of coronavirus are hampered by the massive outbreaks in southern states, that is straining the labs being used to process coronavirus tests, and causing the disease to come to Pennsylvania with returning travelers, Wolf said.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state’s resurgence of coronavirus has been most obvious in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but there have been increased cases numbers across much of the state.