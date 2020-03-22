UPMC will open a testing site in Williamsport on Monday for patients who have received physician consultation and referral for symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The specimen collection site is located at 609 Brandon Ave., Williamsport.
According to UPMC, the site is not open to the public, and walk-in patients will not be tested. If testing is sought, the patient must be evaluated by their care provider, who then must assess the need and contact the local UPMC infection prevention team. That team will review the key information and if testing is deemed needed, an appointment will be scheduled to have their specimen collected. Patients should self-isolate until that appointment.
“The COVID-19 Collection Site in Williamsport is located in a structure specially designed to produce the ideal conditions necessary to perform tests safely and efficiently,” said James Slotterback, manager of Emergency Preparedness, UPMC in the Susquehanna region.
UPMC staff will collect specimens safely in personal protective equipment that includes gowns, gloves and N95 masks or respirators. The process involves a “nasopharyngeal” swab, a thin device inserted through a patient’s nose into the nasal cavity.
The specimens are then transported to one of three places for testing: UPMC Clinical Laboratory in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania’s Department of Health laboratory in Exeter, or a commercial laboratory.
Depending on the laboratory conducting the test, results could be returned in less than 24 hours or within one week and will be communicated to the patient’s referring physician.