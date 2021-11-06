The state Department of Health reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in Valley counties Saturday, the ninth time in 10 days with at least 87 new cases in the counties.
There were at least 13 new cases in each county, including 50 in Northumberland County and 19 in Montour.
No new deaths were reported in the Valley for the first time in four days.
Statewide, there were 4,663 new infections and 43 new deaths. It was the third consecutive day with at least that many infections and the total for the first six days of November is 25,200. The state has reported 444 deaths in the first six days of the month.
Allegheny County reported the most new cases on Saturday with 415.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Philadelphia County was seeing substantial transmission rates as of Friday.
Nationwide, 72 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.02 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72.3 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are now scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, 2,523 patients were hospitalized with COVID symptoms in hospitals across Pennsylvania, down 53 from Friday. The totals dropped in seven of the past nine days.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 570 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 22, and 347 were being treated on ventilators, down 13.
According to data provided by the state, there were 112 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Friday, down one. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — even with Friday's report — seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 19 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating two, both the same numbers as reported Friday.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 70 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 30 patients at Evangelical and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
The federal Bureau of Prisons announced two new cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. Two inmates and one staff member have tested positive. There was also an active inmate case at the medium-security location. There were no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood or USP Lewisburg.
There were three active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, the same as reported Friday. There were 107 staff cases statewide. There were 52 active inmate cases statewide -- up 18 -- but none at Coal Township.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no increase in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and 11 staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.