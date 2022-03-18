Sixty-six of Pennsylvania's 67 counties — including all four in the Valley — are now seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest updates.
For the second week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
The Department of Health registered 876 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania on Friday, down nearly 500 from Thursday's report. There were eight new cases in the Valley: Five in Northumberland and one each in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 789.
DOH officials added 19 deaths to the state’s toll on Friday, the fourth day in a row the total has dropped. There were no deaths registered among Valley residents. Since the start of the pandemic two years ago, 44,011 Pennsylvania residents have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 11 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 20 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down six percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 16 percent over the last week, deaths were down 28 percent and hospitalizations were down 17 percent.
The CDC reports 76.8 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 67.4 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 677 hospitalizations statewide, down 26 from Thursday. It is the first time since Aug. 8, 2021, that fewer than 700 patients were hospitalized statewide and the 10th consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide.
Statewide, there were 103 in intensive care units (ICUs), down five, and 58 were breathing using ventilators.
There were 36 patients hospitalized locally, up four. There were 28 patients at Geisinger in Danville and eight at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Geisinger's Danville campus and Evangelical both saw increases on Friday. There are no COVID patients at Geisinger's Shamokin Area Community Hospital, the first time since Aug. 4, 2021, one Valley hospital did not have any patients (Evangelical) and the first time since July 30, 2021, Shamokin has not had any patients.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator.
At Evangelical, one patient was treated in the ICU and on a ventilator. Six of the eight COVID patients at the Union County hospital were not fully vaccinated, along two of three in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood remain at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. It is the middle level of restrictions — down from months at Level 3 at the facilities — with no cases reported on Friday for the fourth day in a row.
As of Friday morning, 25 prisons nationally were at Level 1 (the lowest), 38 were at Level 2 and 35 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.
As of midday Friday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff.
There were two inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 44 inmate cases and another 44 staff cases, both down three from Thursday.