The state Department of Health registered 1,483 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as all three regional counties still have low levels of COVID-19 according to federal and state data.
Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average of new cases now sits at 1,332. The state has added at least 1,000 new cases each day since Monday.
Locally, there were a dozen new cases. In the Valley, there were four cases in both Northumberland and Union counties, three in Montour and one in Snyder.
All four Valley counties continue to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 19 percent, deaths were up 70 percent and hospitalizations were up six percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up 13 percent, while deaths were down 28 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up five percent in the last week.
The state added 14 deaths on Friday, the seventh time in nine days with at least 10 deaths. There were no deaths recorded locally after four were added on Thursday.
Sixty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC updated on Friday. Tioga County is seeing high levels of COVID, while Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have medium levels. It is the first time in six weeks at least one county had high levels. Nationally, there were 40 counties with high levels of COVID, 228 with medium and 2,956 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Friday that 77.5 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, the state surpassed more than 19 million doses of a COVID vaccine administered.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 500 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down nine from Thursday's report. The drop ended a string of five consecutive days with increases.
There were 68 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 34 were breathing using ventilators, up two.
There were 14 patients hospitalized locally, back up one. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville and one each at Geisinger Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Two COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus and the patient at Shamokin were being treated in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
As of Friday morning, the Department of Human Services reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 10 inmate cases and another 17 staff cases, up two inmate cases. Statewide, four prisons have inmate cases, and 12 have staff cases.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans.
It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There were no cases at any of the Valley’s federal prisons.
As of Friday, there were 53 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 were at Level 2 and 19 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.