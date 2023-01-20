SUNBURY — All four Valley counties are still registering medium levels of COVID-19, data show and no counties in Pennsylvania have high levels for the second week in a row. Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties have had medium levels of transmission for the nearly three months, according to the state Department of Health.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
In Pennsylvania, 37 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels, the other 30 have medium. Nationwide, 6.1 percent of counties had high levels — down more than seven percent in a week — 31.5 percent had medium levels and 62.5 percent had low levels.
Pennsylvania's positive test rate dropped again last week to 12.8 percent statewide. In Snyder County, 4.3 percent of COVID tests were positive, fourth lowest in the state. Montour County's positive rate was 8.1 percent, Northumberland's sits at 11.9 percent and Union's 7.2 percent.