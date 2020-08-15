State Department of Health officials reported 30 new cases in Susquehanna Valley counties and 850 new cases statewide during their mid-day update on Saturday.
The spike in Valley cases was largely due to 13 new infections in Union County and 11 new infections in Northumberland County. The two counties have added 254 cases in the last 14 days after adding 92 the previous 14 days.
Another Northumberland County resident’s death was linked to the virus, pushing the Valley total to 25 -- 18 in Northumberland, three in Montour and two each in Snyder and Union Counties.
There have now been 1,057 virus infections in Valley counties, 537 in Northumberland County, 292 in Union County, 118 in Snyder County -- after an increase of two on Saturday -- and 110 in Montour -- after an increase of four. The increase in Montour is the largest in the county since a six-case increase June 13.
Nine people are hospitalized at both Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Evangelical Community Hospital. Two of the Geisinger patients are on ventilators. Statewide, 572 residents are hospitalized and 99 are on ventilators. There are 13 fewer residents hospitalized and four fewer on ventilators in the state.
The 850 new cases increased the state total to 123,800. It was the fifth consecutive day that Pennsylvania reported 828 cases or more. The state death toll climbed by 20 on Saturday to 7,465. That number includes 5,056 deaths linked to Pennsylvania long-term care facilities, like nursing homes. In the last five days, the state has averaged 29.6 deaths per day. In all of July, the state averaged 17.77 deaths per day. In August, so far, that number is 18.4.
Valley long-term care facility numbers reported by the state remained unchanged from Friday, with 134 residents and 25 staff members infected and 13 resident deaths at five facilities in Northumberland County, four resident and two staff cases in one Snyder County facility, two resident and three staff cases in four union County facilities and one staff case in one Montour County facility. No deaths have been reported at Montour, Snyder or union facilities.
Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported the same figures it had the prior day, 57 positive cases among residents and 25 staff members. Fifty tests are pending at the facility, which had an outbreak that spiked cases in Northumberland County.
Bureau of prisons cases remained flat as well, following an outbreak that spiked cases in Union County. The U.S. Penitentiary (USP) at Lewisburg is reporting 21 active inmate cases and two active staff cases with 58 total active and recovered cases reported at the facility. USP Allenwood has reported six staff cases and one imate case at multiple facilities.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,343 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,219 cases among employees, for a total of 24,562 at 891 distinct facilities in 63 counties
Approximately 8,881 of the state’s total cases are amongst health care workers.
A Bloomsburg University employee has tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from the school. University officials have alerted people who may have had contact with them and are sanitizing areas at the school, according to the email sent to students and faculty Friday afternoon. Classes are expected to begin Tuesday at the school.