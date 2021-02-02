More than 200,000 Pennsylvanians have received both doses of a COVID-19 according to the Department of Health.
Across Pennsylvania, more than 1.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Monday. That includes 201,797 residents who have received two doses and 822,818 who have received one.
The news comes as the Department of Health announced 4,410 new cases on Tuesday, including 57 in the Valley. State health officials announced another 125 new, including two in Northumberland County.
There were 29 new cases in Northumberland County, 14 in Snyder, 9 in Union and five in Montour.
According to state data, 20,341 Valley residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine and 4,973 have received both.
Hospitalizations
State hospitalizations increased by one, while the number of Valley patients dropped by 35. There are now 3,281 patients hospitalized across the state. That number includes 112 patients in Valley.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) statewide increased by 19 to 669, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped 40 to 380.
In Valley health care facilities, 112 patients are being treated for the novel coronavirus. There are 75 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 19 in ICUs and 7 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, nine patients are being treated, including two in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there are 28 patients, including four in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 963 resident and 226 staff cases, an increase in 24 patient cases in one day. There have been 190 virus-related deaths at 18 affected facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 275 resident infections — up 7 — 62 staff infections and 33 deaths in six affected facilities.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County did not report any new cases or deaths. There have been 147 cases, including 116 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 229 resident cases, 39 staff member cases, along with 35 total deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
On Saturday, it showed 58 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 36 staffers; the data has remained unchanged since Saturday. There are also 14 positive cases among inmates and eight asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
There are 179 active cases in four federal prisons in Union County according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, down 28 from the weekend.
There are 80 active cases at three prison facilities in Allenwood, 7 inmate and 16 staff cases at the low-security unit, 2 inmate and 33 staff cases at the medium-security site and 20 staff cases and one inmate case at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there 99 active cases, including 74 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 53 active cases, up five from the weekend, including 29 among people who receive services. To date there have been 276 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases. There have been 68 total cases at the State Hospital.