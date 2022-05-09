Federal prisons at Allenwood and Lewisburg have been upgraded two Level 2 operational levels after nearly two dozen active COVID cases have dropped to two at the four prisons.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
The state Department of Health has not updated its daily COVID-19 case on Monday as of 2 p.m. The state Department of Health is only updating its COVID dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, however, its cellphone application has been updated daily.
The state Department of Health reported 2,662 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, including 24 cases in the Valley.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 25 percent, while deaths were down 15 percent. Hospitalizations were up 9 percent in the last week.
Fifty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. The four Valley counties have either high (Montour) or medium COVID levels (Northumberland, Snyder, Union).
Montour, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had high levels. Nationally, there were 79 counties with high levels of COVID, 318 with medium and 2,827 with low. Across the U.S., more than 87 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Monday that 78.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
State facilities, prisons
There were two active inmate cases at federal prisons in Union County, one each at the low-security unit and United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were no staff cases at either facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation, down from level 3 in recent weeks. As of Monday, there were 30 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 32 were at Level 2 and 36 were at Level 3.
There were 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Monday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases, all new on Tuesday. There were also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was one new staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 25 inmate cases and another 39 staff cases. Statewide, four prisons had inmate cases, and 16 had staff cases.