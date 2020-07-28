There were another 1,120 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania on Tuesday, including 17 new cases in the Valley, the state Department of Health announced.
State health officials announced another 24 deaths statewide.
Most of the cases — 412 of 1,120 — came from three counties on Tuesday: Philadelphia (175), Allegheny (119) and Delaware (118). There were 12 counties with no new cases.
Locally, there were nine new cases in Northumberland County, four in Union, three in Snyder and one in Montour. The 17 new cases is the largest Valley increase day-over-day since April 12 and 13.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 21 and July 27 is 162,937 with 6,526 positive cases. There were 24,428 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 27.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have now been 700 cases in the Valley, including 390 in Northumberland County, 128 in Union, 92 in Montour and 90 in Snyder.
Eighteen Valley residents have died from the novel coronavirus: 11 in Northumberland, 3 in Montour and 2 each in Snyder and Union counties. The last Valley death confirmed by the state was July 21.
There are 7,146 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of the total deaths, 4,857 have been attributed to long-term care facilities, including eight in Northumberland County.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July.
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,225 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,868 cases among employees, for a total of 23,093 at 835 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Approximately 8,045 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
According to the state Department of Health data, 716 residents are hospitalized with the virus, well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
Nursing home cases
There have been 69 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes, including one new resident case in Northumberland County.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 62 residents and 10 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three workers and one resident at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.