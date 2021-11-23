Valley hospitals continue to juggle emergent services and routine care with staffing issues and safety protocols, which have led to pushing back some elective procedures while ensuring critical care stays on schedule.
With COVID-19 cases either increasing or remaining level in the Valley — there were 155 patients hospitalized in Valley facilities on Monday, the most since January — local medical facilities are doing what they can to balance care.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, William Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said a third of the hospital’s patients are being treated for COVID.
“It’s important to note that many factors influence when a procedure can be scheduled, including the patient’s health, the provider’s availability, insurance authorization requirements, and the nature of the procedure itself,” Anderson said. “Procedures deemed emergent or of immediate need have never been and are not currently being impacted.”
Anderson said Evangelical is operating business as usual with no delays or cancellations of non-emergent procedures.
“The hospital remains flexible in its operations with a constant eye on patient care needs and staffing to ensure high-quality care can be delivered,” he said. “Although emergency regulations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and spikes in COVID-19-positive patients have impacted the scheduling of elective procedures over the course of the last two years, Evangelical is currently scheduling these procedures in line with pre-pandemic timelines.”
At Geisinger, up to 20 percent of patients system-wide are COVID patients, spokesman Joe Stender said. With safety protocols still in place, it has led to the delay of some non-urgent services.
“We, like many providers across the state and nation, have unfortunately delayed some non-emergent surgeries that require an inpatient or overnight observation stay,” a statement from Geisinger said. “A number of factors go into these decisions, and we are reviewing each patient on a case-by-case basis so we can work with them on next steps, including immediate care should their condition warrant it.
“We did not arrive at this lightly, but we have decided to prioritize our patients’ safety. We will reevaluate this decision weekly to determine when we can safely provide the level of inpatient care these individuals deserve.”
Staffing has presented a level of challenge as well. Kendra Aucker, president and CEO at Evangelical, said the hospital has 200 positions to fill, which falls in line with other medical facilities across the state.
“We are seeing twice the normal level of vacancies across the organization,” Rachel Smith, vice president of people and culture, Evangelical Community Hospital, said. “Recruitment and retention remain high priorities as we look to care for our patients and maintain our high standard of quality care. Operationally, we adjust as needed without sacrificing patient care standards.”