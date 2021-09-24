Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital each announced Friday that third dose booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine are now available to qualifying individuals.
The availability swiftly followed booster recommendations this week from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Geisinger books all vaccine appointments including booster shots through patients’ MyGeisinger accounts or by calling 570-284-3657. To book an appointment with Evangelical, call 570-522-4530 or fill out a request for vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com/virus.
The following groups of people now qualify for a booster: age 65 or older; those who live in a nursing home; immunocompromised adults age 18 to 64; adults whose jobs put them at risk of complications from COVID-19 including severe illness as well as those living in institutional settings.
After a summertime lull where new cases of COVID-19 numbered daily in single digits across all four Valley counties, the rate of infection surged. From Sept. 1 through Friday, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties combined for 1,850 new COVID-19 cases — 51 cases shy of the combined totals for all of May, June, July and August. There have been 22 deaths in the Valley attributed to the disease this month.
At Evangelical, 20.2% of tests returned positive for COVID-19 over the past 2 weeks, according to data shared on the hospital’s website. That rate was 11.1% in late August and 2.7% in late July.
Local patient data
Health officials have largely pinned this recent surge on the Delta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and, in particular, unvaccinated persons.
The far majority of patients hospitalized at Evangelical with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. As it stood Friday, 22 of 27 COVID-19 patients weren’t vaccinated, including all eight receiving critical care treatment.
Geisinger administered 27,233 COVID-19 tests in the past two weeks with a positivity rate of 12% systemwide, spokesman Joe Stender said.
“This is comparable with what we saw in early November 2020, before the winter surge,” Stender said.
As of midnight Friday, Geisinger had 154 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 systemwide, including 52 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and 15 at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township.
Of that patient set, 53 were in Intensive Care and 29 on ventilators across all Geisinger facilities. In Danville, 23 patients were in Intensive Care and 29 on ventilators. There were no qualifying patients in either category at GSACH.
Vaccines for seniors
Evangelical has administered complete vaccinations to 10,591 people since December, according to Brian Wolfe, vice president of physician and clinic practices. Of that figure, 2,566 patients were age 65 or older and would qualify for the third booster.
People age 65 and older are among those considered at high risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. In recommending a booster dose, CDC cited data that found Pfizer’s capability to prevent infection dropped by nearly half after 5 months. That same data, however, also showed that the vaccine continued to prevent hospitalization at a high rate over those same 5 months.
“Evangelical has been directed by the state that at this time, there are no concerns with regard to vaccine supplies. The hospital will continue to order vaccine for distribution based on scheduling demand,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has dropped off but notes that it may be, in part, due to an expansion of vaccine providers.
“This is a positive outcome as patients now have more options available to them on how and where they receive their vaccination,” Wolfe said.
Approximately 66% of Evangelical’s workforce is fully vaccinated and another 2% partially vaccinated. About 89 percent of Geisinger employees are fully vaccinated, have received at least one dose or have been approved for an exemption. Both hospitals instituted vaccine mandates for employees.
Federal recommendations
The FDA amended its Emergency Use Authorization on Wednesday to allow for a single booster dose to qualifying individuals at least 6 months after they were fully vaccinated.
The authorization applies only to Pfizer. Vaccines are not recommended to be mixed and matched in the U.S.
It’s anticipated the federal agencies will weigh in on potential booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson at a later time. Those who have the Moderna vaccine and who have “moderately to severely compromised immune systems” are currently recommended by the CDC to receive a third Moderna dose.
The CDC followed FDA’s recommendation on Pfizer's vaccine, Comirnaty, in an unconventional scenario.
The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, like the FDA, recommended the booster for people age 65 and older along with adults who are at greater risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.
But the FDA also included front-line workers among those “whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure” puts them at risk of severe complications from COVID-19. The CDC panel did not.
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock specifically cited health care workers but also grocery store employees, teachers and people — not just employees — in institutional settings like prisons and homeless shelters.
CDC’s Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky overruled the Advisory Committee panel on Friday when she added that latter class of people in her own agency’s recommendations.
“I believe we can best serve the nation’s public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to COVID-19,” Walensky said in a prepared statement.