{p class=”p1”}Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital will both be prepared for the almost immediate rollout of kid-size doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines if the final approvals are issued in the coming days.
On Thursday, Dr. Stacey Cummings, vice-chair of outpatient pediatric services at Geisinger, said the health system will be ready to administer vaccines to children ages 5-11 as early as Nov. 6. The two-dose Pfizer shots will be administered three weeks apart.{p class=”p1”}This week, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously — one advisor abstained — that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks. That includes questions about a heart-related side effect that’s been very rare in teens and young adults despite their use of a much higher vaccine dose.{p class=”p1”}”There is a ton of data available,” Cummings said. “There has been a robust immune response from what I have been able to gather. The side effects, sore arm, fatigue, some nausea, are similar to what adults have seen.”{p class=”p1”}Pfizer studied 2,268 elementary schoolchildren given two shots three weeks apart of either a placebo or the smaller dose. The child doses, Cumming said, will be 10 micrograms, compared to 30 micrograms for people over the age of 12. According to the study, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies just as strong as teens and young adults who got the full-strength shots. The vaccine proved nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection.{p class=”p1”}Having children get the vaccine is another step out of the pandemic, Cummings said. It will also keep more students in school rather than have numerous face quarantines following contact. “It helps to mitigate the risk of it spreading,” she said. “The more people who get sick gives the virus another opportunity to become a variant and we’re trying to prevent this spread.”
Statistical models developed by FDA scientists showed that in most scenarios of the continuing pandemic, the vaccine would prevent far more COVID-19 hospitalizations in this age group than would potentially be caused by that rare heart problem. Cummings said the advisory panel looked at six different scenarios and in five of the six, “the benefit of the vaccine is much greater, the benefit outweighs any potential side effect.”{p class=”p1”}The only scenario where the vaccine was not recommended was where there was an “extremely low circulation level,” Cummings said, noting that “we need to more aware of its impact in those spots.”{p class=”p1”}Nationally, more than three-quarters of counties still have high levels of community transmission — including 66 of 67 counties in Pennsylvania — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Two percent — 65 of 3,216 — have low community transmission rates.{p class=”p1”}FDA’s models suggested the vaccine could prevent 200 to 250 hospitalizations for every 1 million youngsters vaccinated. FDA scientists also said younger kids likely won’t have as much risk of heart inflammation as teens but if they did, it might cause about 58 hospitalizations per million vaccinations.{p class=”p1”}”I do think it’s a relatively close call,” said adviser Dr. Eric Rubin of Harvard University. “It’s really going to be a question of what the prevailing conditions are but we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.”{h4 class=”p1”}Up next{/h4}
{p class=”p1”}The FDA, while not bound by the advisory panel’s recommendation, could approve the vaccine for kids in emergency use. Following that decision, the CDC will make its decision regarding eligibility for 5-11 year-olds.{p class=”p1”}Geisinger and Evangelical officials said Thursday they would also await guidance from the state Department of Health.{p class=”p1”}”Evangelical Community Hospital will be ready to begin scheduling children 5-11 years of age as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health issue their approval and guidance,” spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach said. “Once approved, parents interested in registering their children who meet the eligibility guidelines for this age group will be able to register for a clinic by visiting www.evanhospital.com/virus and filling our a request for vaccine form or by calling 570-522-4530 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”{p class=”p1”}Cummings said parents with questions about the vaccine should in contact with their primary care provider.{p class=”p1”}”It’s a really important relationship,” she said. “If there are concerns or questions specific to their children, definitely reach out to the PCP.”{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Cummings said Geisinger could open pediatric clinics at its current vaccine clinics in Danville and Pittston. Geisinger vaccination appointments can be scheduled through the MyGeisinger app or by calling 570-284-3657. {/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}The Associated Press contributed to this story.{/span}