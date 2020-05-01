SUNBURY — Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals secured millions in emergency loan money through Pennsylvania’s Hospital Emergency Loan Program.
The program, also called HELP, awarded a combined $324 million to 31 hospitals statewide. The money is meant to provide short-term relief as hospitals respond to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, received $10 million
Geisinger Health received $100 million combined split among its hospitals in Danville, Lewistown, Bloomsburg, Jersey Shore, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Camp Hill.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the funding this week. The loans are meant as working capital for personnel, equipment and personal protective equipment.
The funding was dispersed by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. The program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development through the Pennsylvania First Program.
Pennsylvania hospitals that are eligible to receive federal grant funding through the CARES Act are eligible for HELP.