Three jails in the Valley are housing far fewer inmates during the coronavirus pandemic and wardens said inmates are not being held in isolation to reduce the potential spread of the disease.
The Snyder County Prison has been limiting inmate movement as much as possible but unlike the state is not keeping inmates quarantined, Deputy Warden Adam Wagner said.
"Obviously we don't have the same resources as the state so we're not as restrictive," he said.
The 137-bed jail outside of Selinsgrove was housing only about 85 inmates when the pandemic hit the state and severely limited court hearings and new inmates which has helped with the management of the facility during this health crisis, Wagner said.
"Inmate intakes are down and some inmates are getting out so we expect the (population) to drop more in a week or two," he said.
Union County Prison Warden Doug Shaffer also has a much lighter population in the Lewisburg facility.
On Monday afternoon the jail was holding 16 inmates, well below the 37-inmate maximum. Inmates’ daily routines haven’t altered and aside from one new inmate, they’re not under isolation orders, Shaffer said.
The last new inmate at the jail arrived last week and is halfway through a precautionary 14-day quarantine, Shaffer said. When intake does occur, Shaffer said, inmates are screened for illness and symptoms of COVID-19 and their temperatures are taken before they step foot inside the county courthouse where the jail is located.
Inmates and guards are given basic masks on request, Shaffer said, adding that N95 respirators and face shields are also available to staff.
Shaffer credited court and probation officials with working to keep the jail population down, in part by identifying individuals fit for early release or by delaying sentencing hearings.
“You know as well as I do, these jails are tight even with isolation,” Shaffer said.
At the 284-bed Northumberland County Jail, Warden Bruce Kovach said they are following the state directives issued by the state to hold new inmates for 14 days in isolation instead of three and using more in-depth screening measures.
The staff at the Coal Township jail is also screened before each shift and if anyone shows symptoms or has an elevated temperature, they are sent home and must follow up with a personal physician and get the go-ahead to return to work, Kovach said.
"I don't know if it's luck or they're in good care, but so far so good," he said of the lack of COVID-19 cases at the jail.
The number of prisoners at the Montour County Jail has been reduced to 11, according to prison board chairman and Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn. The jail only houses male prisoners. The capacity is 46 inmates.
"Our goal was to work with the courts and law enforcement to minimize the pool at the jail" in the wake of the coronavirus, he said.
Warden Bill Wilt has been working with the courts and local law enforcement to mitigate the number of people incarcerated, he said.
"As chairman of the prison board, I would like to thank President Judge Thomas James and his staff for all their work to try to mitigate the population at the jail," he said.
Regarding safety measures at the Church Street prison, he said staff and inmates are being checked periodically by a no-touch thermometer and different areas of the jail are being decontaminated several times a day.
"Inmates are encouraged to wash frequently and have been given very liberal use of showers," soap and disposable ways of drying themselves without using towels, he said.
Reporters Karen Blackledge, Eric Scicchitano and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.