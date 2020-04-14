Sometime this week should have been Chris Nagy’s follow-up visit after gastric bypass surgery, but like with so many other plans, the surgery has been interrupted by the coronavirus.
“I was all ready to go, and that’s when Geisinger called,” said Nagy, 47, of Mifflinburg. “It just felt like the floor was taken out from underneath me.”
Nagy decided on gastric bypass surgery after a diagnosis last year of diabetes was followed a couple of months later by breathing problems.
“My body was telling me it was time I had to do something,” he said.
He met with Dr. David M. Parker, Geisinger’s Center for Bariatric Surgery, scheduled the surgery for April 1 and started doing the work needed before surgery could take place. In six months he lost 45 pounds, underwent psychological studies, joined a support group and attended bariatric bypass classes. He had to deal with a few “blips,” like an irregular EKG and a sleep test that revealed sleep apnea, resulting in the need for a CPAP machine for sleeping.
Nagy kept his focus on the potential benefits of the surgery and pushed through each obstacle. He had his finances in order to allow him to take the necessary time off work. He had a supply of sugar-free Jell-O and pudding and went over new recipes with his wife, Wendy Nagy. On March 18, two weeks before his scheduled surgery, he started a liquid diet.
“You have to be mentally ready to do the liquid diet,” he said. “Then at 4 o’clock on March 19th, that’s when Geisinger called and gave me the news (that the surgery had to be postponed). It shattered me. I understand why it had to be canceled. This virus came out of nowhere and upended everything.”
Support system
As crushing a blow as it was, Nagy said he got through it with help from his wife, friends and Pastor Arlie Davis, of Christ Wesleyan Church, in Milton. He also gave a lot of credit to friends from the support group and to Geisinger’s Center for Bariatric Surgery.
“Even though it felt like everything had collapsed, the people at Geisinger are some of the most thoughtful and the nicest people I had ever talked to,” he said. “A couple of days (after telling him of the cancellation) they called me back again to make sure I was okay.”
Doctors understand how frustrating it can be to have to postpone a surgery. They are probably just as eager as most patients to get those procedures back on schedule as soon as government restrictions are lifted.
“Our focus remains on caring for our neighbors and communities in these challenging times,” said Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon who is the chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. “While we look forward to providing all our services in the future, including elective surgeries currently on hold, our facilities remain open and staff ready to care for urgent and critical needs — whether COVID-19 related or not. We will continue to communicate updates with our patients, health plan members and communities in the coming weeks.”
“While we do understand that some care has been delayed resulting in a fairly substantial backlog, there is no way to clearly predict potential surge once services are restored to full operations,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC Susquehanna. “At UPMC, we’ve taken a proactive approach to elective surgeries and focused on each patient’s procedure, medical needs, and risk to individualize the recommendations for care. This has helped us continue to offer necessary services, while also delaying low acuity elective care. Additionally, we expanded our telemedicine services to continue to care for patients helping reduce some potential backlog. UPMC hospitals and facilities in the Susquehanna region remain prepared to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Our facilities stand ready and our staff is fully engaged in caring for our patients.”
Lifestyle change
As hard as it’s been to readjust his mindset, Nagy has found some positives. The changes he’s made so far in his lifestyle are changes he’ll need to continue after the bypass surgery. His wife pointed out that he now has a few more months of practicing that lifestyle before it reaches the point of no return.
His new surgery date has been scheduled for June 29, and he’s determined to maintain his health so he’s ready for the procedure. He’s also set milestones for himself, including running his first 5K race by Thanksgiving and going on some thrill rides with his adopted 5-year-old grandson, Aiden.
“Aiden has fallen in love with roller coasters,” Nagy said. “He’s telling everybody, 'Pap’s getting holes in his stomach so he can take me on a roller coaster.'”
Without a change in his lifestyle, Nagy fears he’ll die way too young.
“I want to see Aiden graduate. I want to spend the best years of my life with my wife,” he said. “I have my (surgery) date again. I just have to focus on that.”
n Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send e-mail comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.