Most Valley governmental bodies have been holding virtual meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic which, in some cases, has helped attract more visitors.
In Union County, Chief Clerk Susan Greene was on the job for about a month when the pandemic struck and the county commissioners’ in-person weekly public work sessions and bi-monthly public meetings came to a halt.
They soon set up Zoom meetings with all three commissioners conducting county business from their own homes.
The meetings have regularly attracted between 20 and 30 public members, about double the usual attendance, Greene said.
She isn’t sure when the commissioners will resume in-person public meetings, but does expect Zoom technology will continue to be used in some way.
“People are comfortable with it,” she said.
Sunbury officials decided to hold off on in-person meetings after council members and Mayor Kurt Karlovich agreed in early October.
“We don’t have enough room in our council chambers,” he said. “For now, we would have to do either a drawing or a first-come, first-serve or a reservation for people to attend and it’s just not fair.”
Council meets on the second floor of City Hall and the room, with COVID-19, restrictions can hold up to 30 people, Karlovich said.
With the four council members, Karlovich, media representatives and city employees who regularly attend meetings, space would be left for about 10 to 12 public members.
Council discussed the idea of moving meetings to a larger location but decided to not put the strain on others to have to disinfect and clean after the meetings.
“At this point, we will just wait it out and reevaluate in January,” Karlovich said.
The virtual meetings are still drawing a crowd, with attendees on Facebook ranging from 12 to 60 people, City Administrator Jody Ocker said.
It’s more than the 10 to 25 people who typically show up at meetings pre COVID-19, she said.
“We are getting different people watching than we would get,” Ocker said. “I think it is a good thing that people are taking an interest from their homes that would normally not show up.”
Most elected officials — including the Northumberland, Snyder and Montour county commissioners — who continue to hold in-person public meetings are wearing masks and following state and federal guidelines during the pandemic.
At the onset of the health crisis, the Snyder County commissioners donned face coverings and took their weekly public meetings outside in front of the courthouse in Middleburg with a handful of public members in attendance.
The courthouse does not have the capability for Zoom meetings, an obstacle that is being addressed with a recently-approved $105,000 wiring upgrade.
The commissioners have resumed meeting inside while continuing to wear masks, which is mandated in the courthouse by President Judge Michael T. Hudock.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the board’s meetings are still being held in the meeting room at the Administration Building in Sunbury which can accommodate about 50 people.
“We have seen some small crowds coming,” Schiccatano said. “We are still making sure people are socially distanced and are wearing masks.”
The Selinsgrove Borough Council members have also been meeting as a group for months — with everyone masked and sitting six-feet apart — but the public is not allowed to attend.
“There’s obviously not enough room” in the meeting space, said Borough Manager Lauren Martz.
The public is invited to attend monthly meetings via Zoom or teleconferencing. All are asked to register by 4 p.m. of the meeting day.
“I don’t see it changing” until COVID-19 is under control, Martz said.
In East Buffalo Township, the supervisors have been convening in person for three months but moved the meeting to the community hall where social distancing is possible.
“People are welcome, but with limits,” township Manager Stacey Kifolo said of the 25-person limit.
The supervisors are not masked because they are able to remain distanced. Kifolo said the meeting is also available on Zoom and attendance has been robust.
“I think people like the convenience of attending from the comfort of their own home, COVID or no COVID,” she said.
The Shikellamy Area School District reopened public meetings in September.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said up to 75 people are allowed in the meeting room on Packer Island.
Most attendees continue to take part in the district’s Zoom meetings, which have attracted as many as 400 people
The district continues to also broadcast meetings on Zoom but will still allow up to 75 people inside.
The Midd-West School board resumed meeting together in public a month ago but moved the gathering to the cafeteria where there is more space.
Everyone who attends is required to wear a mask.
“We are following the national institutions’ guidelines,” board president Victor Abate said of the mask and social distancing policy.
Danville, Line Mountain and Mount Carmel school districts are also inviting the public to its meetings, which have been moved to an auditorium.
“We can hold up to 180 people and still be socially distanced. All attendees must wear masks,” Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said.
Danville and Mount Carmel school districts also require masks to be worn and social distancing practiced.
The Shamokin Area School District has yet to open to the public and uses YouTube to broadcast its meetings.
Staff reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this report.