The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced another 276 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, including a dozen in the Valley, the largest one-day increase locally since the pandemic began in March.
The 276 deaths statewide mark the 12th time in 16 days there have been at least 200 deaths in a single day. Locally there have three instances with nine deaths, most recently Dec. 18.
Across the region, there were seven deaths in Northumberland County, two in Snyder and Union counties and one in Montour. Since March, 297 Valley residents have died to complications from the novel coronavirus, including 186 at long-term care facilities.
There were 142 new cases in the region on Thursday, but the cumulative total dropped as the state once again removed positive cases from Montour County. State data show 21 new cases in the county, but the county's total dropped by 130 as state health officials continue to reconcile testing data sent from Geisinger to state labs.
In addition to Montour's new cases, there were 77 new cases in Northumberland County, 26 in Union and 18 in Snyder. Statewide there were 9,230 new cases. Twenty-eight counties had at least 100 new cases, including 912 in Allegheny County.
Prison cases on rise
Active COVID-19 cases are on the rise at one federal prison facility in Union County according to the Bureau of Prisons and there there are 340 active cases among the four facilities.
The most recent jump is at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. As of Thursday morning, there are 104 active inmate cases, an increase of 82 new cases in one day. There are still 20 active staff cases at the facility.
In the low-security unit there was no change overnight. There are still 145 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 136 inmates. There are also 15 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 45 active inmate cases and 11 staffers still active.
Since the BOP began tracking data, there have been 920 total cases at the four locations. Of that total, 580 have already recovered, including 553 inmates.
One inmate at USP-Allenwood has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
Active cases continue to decline at state prisons. As of Thursday, there were 3,851 combined cases at two dozen state prisons. At SCI-Coal Township, there are 34 active cases, including 24 inmates
There are 55 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 50 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are 30 cases, including 22 residents.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations dipped slightly statewide while increasing in the Valley. There are six new patients hospitalized in one of three Valley hospitals.
As of noon Thursday, there were 6,077 residents hospitalized across the state, down 65 from Wednesday. There were 1,219 residents being treated in intensive care units and 743 being treated on ventilators, a decrease of 21. The state reports 553 adult ICU beds are open statewide.
Locally, there are 229 patients in three hospitals.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 156 patients — up eight — with 41 of them in the ICU and 28 on ventilators (down two). There were 11 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 10 patients hospitalized, three in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The facility has two open adult ICU beds.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 63 hospitalizations, with 18 patients in the ICU. It has six ICU beds open.
Statewide, there have now been 3,193,528 negative tests across Pennsylvania. In Montour County, there have been 8,728 negative tests, along with 19,756 in Northumberland County. In Union County, 21,369 negative tests have been reported to the state along with 7,281 in Snyder County.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 9,804 cases, 1,416 have been linked to long-term care facilities in the region, including 17 new cases on Thursday.
The Emmanuel Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County has 61 active resident cases and 26 active staff cases. There have been 128 total cases at the facility, according to the center's most recent report Wednesday night.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 984 cases (786 residents and 198 staffers) along with 151 deaths, an increase of nine deaths since the last data was released. Snyder County has had 136 cases (110 residents, 26 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 174 cases (145 residents, 29 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 122 cases (96 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at seven Union County facilities.