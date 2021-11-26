There were 146 new COVID-19 infections among Valley residents reported on Friday, the second-largest one-day increase since March. The largest was 154 reported on Wednesday.
Northumberland County's total increased by 75, according to data released by the state Department of Health (DOH). The county has reported 61 or more new infections per day in nine of the last 11 days.
Union County increased by 44, the second larges single-day increase of new cases in the county since April.
Snyder County added 14 cases and Montour added 13 in Friday's report.
After reporting, 72, 98 and 146 new COVID-19 related deaths in successive days, the state reported no deaths on Friday. November 2021 is the seventh-deadliest month of the now 21-month COVID-19 pandemic.
Statewide there were 6,122 new infections, making it 11 consecutive days with at least 5,000 new infections.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 74.15 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.33 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 68.9 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11. State health officials also announced Monday that more than 15 million vaccine doses have been administered, including 1.4 million boosters.
Hospitalizations
DOH reported 3,465 Pennsylvania residents were being treated, an increase of nine. Of those patients, 777 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 13 — and 450 were on ventilators — up nine.
As of noon Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations had increased by 839 over the past 12 days. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since the cases started to fall last spring.
According to data provided by the state, there were 161 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Thursday, the same number reported Thursday. There were 32 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and six at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 21 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 98 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 39 at Evangelical, the same as reported Wednesday, and 24 at Geisinger Shamokin, an increase of two.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 36 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Thursday, the same number as reported Wednesday. There were 182 staff cases statewide and 206 active inmate cases statewide, the same numbers as reported Thursday. Of the 36 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 26 were inmate cases and 10 were staff cases, even with Thursday's numbers.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there are two inmate cases, along with one staff case. There were no cases reported at USP Allenwood or the medium-security unit there. All of the numbers were the same as reported on Thursday.
According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), there were no cases among persons receiving services and six staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, both even with Thursday. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital for at least the second consecutive day.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were six youth cases at the girls facility and five staff cases. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility.