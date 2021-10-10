A string of four consecutive days with at least 5,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide ended on Sunday, while the Valley reported more than 90 cases for the fifth day in a row and seventh times in eight days.
On Sunday, the Department of Health registered 3,907 new cases. There have been 49,424 infections in the first 10 days of October. In all of last October, there were 50,030.
For the second day in a row, the state recorded zero new COVID-19-related deaths in its midday report on Sunday. There have been 507 deaths in the first 10 days of October. There were 670 in all of October 2020.
Infections remained high in the Valley. There were 91 new infections in the four counties, the fourth consecutive day with at least that many and the 20th straight day with at least 50.
Northumberland County posted 43 new cases, while Union County added 24 — the fifth day in a row with at least 20 — and Montour and Snyder counties both added a dozen new cases.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
According to state data, more than 13 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 69.4 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 2,899 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 30, the third day in a row the total has decreased.
Of those hospitalized, 6749 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up five from Saturday — and 364 were being treated on ventilators, down 15.
According to data provided by the state, there were 120 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19, level with Saturday's report. There were 20 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, nine at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators, an increase of five. Evangelical was treating two patients on ventilators, the same number as reported Friday.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 72 COVID-19 positive patients, an increase of four. There were 36 patients at Evangelical — a decrease of two — and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin, an increase of one since Friday.
According to Evangelical hospital, 73.7 percent of hospitalized patients and 88.9 percent of patients in its ICU were unvaccinated as of Friday, including both patients on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were four active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township as of Sunday morning. There were 110 staff cases statewide, including 15 at SCI Cambria. There were 38 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township and 20 at SCI Smithfield
There were eight active cases at federal prisons in Union County — even with reports from Friday and Saturday — including six inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and one staff case each at the medium-security prison and USP Allenwood. There were no cases at USP-Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting 18 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Thursday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital for the second consecutive day.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls on Saturday. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.