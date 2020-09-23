SELINSGROVE — Frank Hummel wasn't thinking of getting a flu shot this year until Geisinger held its first community drive-thru clinic at the Susquehanna Valley Mall on Wednesday.
"It's very easy," the Sunbury resident said as he drove up to the clinic and spent about five minutes waiting in a short line of vehicles, answering basic questions and having his temperature taken before a nurse administered the vaccine as Hummel sat in his car.
"I got the flu shot last year at CVS," he said. When asked if he planned to visit a pharmacy or indoor clinic for a vaccine this year, Hummel said, "Probably not."
Geisinger officials had no expectations for its first drive-thru clinic, co-sponsored by the Family Practice Center, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and the mall, spokesman Marc Stempka said.
"It's proven very popular," he said of the free event open to people 18 and older.
Between 9 and noon, the clinic had served 120 people. The event is scheduled to end at 3 p.m. today.
Chris Burgess, of Sunbury, gets a flu shot every year and hopes Geisinger continues to hold drive-thru clinics to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.
"I think it's always important. I'm a believer," he said.
There is no need to pre-register, but anyone who attends must wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
Another public drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 at Geisinger Hughes Center North in Danville.