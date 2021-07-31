Valley schools taking optional approach to masks; delta variant may change that

Almost all public school districts in the Valley plan to make masks and face coverings optional, or are trending in that direction, as students return to class later this month.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has proven, however, such plans can quickly change.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendations last week that everyone in school buildings wears masks whether they’re vaccinated or not.
The guidance is not a mandate, and the Wolf administration confirmed it is not considering reinstating its own mandate that required masking in public buildings like schools. That mandate ended June 28.
Shikellamy, Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Line Mountain and Selinsgrove school districts all announced that masks and face coverings will be optional. Superintendents at Midd-West and Mifflinburg are recommending the same ahead of anticipated action by the districts’ respective school boards.
“Our district realizes that this is a fluid situation and that our plan may have to change based on the positivity rate within our county and local area. Mount Carmel Area will be prepared to make adjustments to our plan if this becomes our reality,” Superintendent Pete Cheddar said.
Danville’s latest updated health and safety plan also makes masking optional. A handout for parents acknowledges that the situation is “fluid” and that the plan “will need to be reviewed often.”
Lewisburg’s current plan allows vaccinated people to make their own choice but requires masking of all individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated. However, that may not hold before the district’s staggered reopening Aug. 18-19.
“We may just put the Health and Safety Plan on the Aug. 12 agenda again,” Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said of the upcoming school board meeting. “It may stay as is, and it may include universal masking.”
A final plan is pending at Milton. That district’s latest update simply reflects Pennsylvania’s end to its mask mandate. Masks are “strongly encouraged” at Warrior Run for unvaccinated persons but there is no mandate, according to the July 26 update to the district’s own plan. Superintendents at both districts said the topic will be revisited at upcoming school board meetings.
“We expect to have additional information and guidance closer to the start of the school year,” Superintendent Alan Hack of Warrior Run said.
There is one mandate to which local schools must abide: The federal government requires masking on public transit, including school buses.
Revised guidance
Aside from the CDC’s shift in guidance for schools, the federal agency also recommends persons vaccinated against COVID-19 begin masking indoors in areas with high rates of transmission.
The update comes as case counts and hospitalizations spiked nationwide, attributed to the spread of the virus’s delta variant largely in areas with low vaccination rates.
“Clearly people who are not vaccinated are not intent in following these guidelines. That’s what creates this challenge. That’s one of the reasons why they’re making the change in these recommendations,” said Dr. Stanley Martin, Geisinger’s lead infectious disease control expert.
The Washington Post reported late last week on an internal CDC document, confirmed by the agency. It showed new yet-to-be-published data found the variant causes more severe illness and may be akin to a different novel virus.
The document, according to the Post, cites data that the variant is as contagious as chickenpox, far more than the common cold, and is as transmissible among the vaccinated as it is among the unvaccinated.
Local data
Transmission in Valley counties remains comparatively low compared to other points in the pandemic even as vaccination rates vary, according to data from CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Montour County tops all 67 counties in Pennsylvania with a 72.9 percent vaccination rate as of Friday. The county saw just 7 new cases added to its total between July 1-30. Though, 4 other cases were removed from the count by the Department of Health. The CDC ranks Montour County as an area with low transmission.
Snyder County falls in the low transmission category, too, despite ranking 59th among Pennsylvania counties with its 40.6 percent vaccination rate. There were 23 new cases added to the county’s rolling count in that same period.
Northumberland and Union counties each are in CDC’s moderate category for transmission rate.
Northumberland moved from low to moderate late last week. The county has had 46 new cases from July 1-30, including 21 from July 24-30. Its vaccination rate is 52.6 percent, which ranks 30th.
Union County had 32 new cases in that same period. Its vaccination rate is 45.3 percent, which ranks 48th.
Five Northumberland County residents died of COVID-19 between July 1-30. There were no deaths from the disease among residents of the other three Valley counties in that time frame.
No patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, as of 8 a.m. Friday. Geisinger had 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across all of its hospitals as of midnight Friday including 10 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and 1 at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township.
‘People are worn out’
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO, said in hospitals nationwide where COVID-19 patient admissions are rising, medical personnel largely are treating the unvaccinated.
“Those who choose not to be vaccinated are putting our community at risk for another surge,” Aucker said. “The community as a whole needs to remain vigilant in our efforts to get vaccinated and to practice the safety measures we’ve come to know so well throughout the pandemic.”
Martin said he expects case counts to rise locally into October. His hope is that the potential surge won’t match those in the recent past.
Data shows that this time around, the hospitalized patient population isn’t senior citizens, Martin said. Rather, it’s increasingly younger and middle-aged persons who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.
“Anybody who is unvaccinated should be masking. That’s really the challenge,” Martin said. “People are worn out. People are sick of having to deal with this. I don’t blame them. Feel free to get in line with me when it comes to being tired of having to contend with this. But, problems don’t go away just by ignoring them. We have to deal with the problem if we want it to go away.
“Following things like masking guidelines when they’re needed are an important part of dealing with the problem,” Martin said.
To schedule a vaccination with Evangelical, call 570-522-4530 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays or visit www.evanhospital.com/virus and fill out a request for vaccine form. At Geisinger, vaccinations can be scheduled through myGeisinger online or by calling 570-284-3657.