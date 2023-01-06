SUNBURY — All four Valley counties are still registering medium levels of COVID-19, data show. Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties have had medium levels of transmission for the last two months according to the state Department of Health.
Seven counties — Mercer, Susquehanna, Bradford, Sullivan, Lycoming, Clinton and Lebanon — are seeing high levels.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
In Pennsylvania, 15 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels. Forty-five Pennsylvania counties had medium levels. Nationwide, 19.9 percent of counties had high levels — nearly double in two weeks — 41.9 percent had medium levels and 38.2 percent had low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was up 6 percent in Pennsylvania in the last seven days. The number of COVID-related deaths statewide was level, while hospitalizations dropped by 2 percent.
