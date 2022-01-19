Pennsylvania recorded its highest total of new COVID-19 cases in three days on Wednesday while the number of local cases continued to stay at high levels.
The Department of Health recorded 18,207 new cases, the third day in a row with fewer than 20,000 cases. Locally, there were 379 new cases, the sixth time in seven days with at least 300 new cases across the four counties.
Statewide, the number of hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 for the fourth time in five days. While the statewide numbers, fell, the number of patients hospitalized locally increased by 13 in one day to its highest total in nearly two weeks.
There were 200 new cases in Northumberland County, 80 in Union, 63 in Snyder and 36 in Montour County. Two Valley residents, both in Snyder County, died due to complications from COVID, the first deaths recorded in the Valley since Friday. Statewide, the were 112 deaths recorded.
There were 18 new cases at Valley long-term care facilities on Wednesday with most cases among staffers. There were four new staff cases in Montour and Union counties, six in Northumberland and two in Snyder County. There were also two new resident cases in Northumberland County.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports 99.44 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.33 percent — only 10 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission. There are 16 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC data show 92.8 percent of residents 18 and older have at least one shot.
According to the latest data provided by state Health officials this week, between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022, 78 percent of reported COVID-19 cases, 85 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 84 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 7,017 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 171 from Tuesday.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remained high — there were 1,124 in intensive care units (ICUs), up nine, and 707 were breathing using ventilators, up 18.
There were 195 patients hospitalized locally on Wednesday.
There were 130 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 22 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 43 at Evangelical Community Hospital. All three facilities saw increases on Wednesday.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU — up two — and 25 on a ventilator. Shamokin had six in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were nine patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of those totals, seven patients in the ICU and both patients on a ventilator were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Of the 43 hospitalized COVID patients at Evangelical, 28 were not fully vaccinated.
System-wide at Geisinger, 293 of 365 COVID patients hospitalized were not vaccinated. Of the 72 who were fully vaccinated, 51 had not had a shot in the last 180 days. Of the 70 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU, 61 are not fully vaccinated and 8 of the 9 who were fully vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days. Forty-one of the 45 patients on ventilators at Geisinger were not fully vaccinated, and the four that were vaccinated had not received a shot in at least 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township is on the rise according to the latest data from the State Department of Corrections, while cases are on the decline at federal prisons in Union County.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 85 active inmate cases and four staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. That is down 65 inmate cases, but up two staff cases from previous reports.
At Allenwood, there were 123 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases, down inmate cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 7 inmate cases, down one. There were nine inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood, up two inmate cases.
There were 35 inmate cases — up 13 and 43 staff cases — up 14 — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,214 inmate cases, up 370 since Friday, and 658 staff cases.
There were 33 staff cases and 11 resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, the same numbers as reported since late last week.
There were 10 staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys unit and among residents in the boys and girls units, along with five cases among staffers in the girls unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). Infection totals at those facilities did not change since Friday.
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
