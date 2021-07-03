There were seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Valley county residents on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in the Valley since June 12.
Statewide, there were 215 new infections, marking the second consecutive day with 200 or more cases and third time in four days with more than 200. There have been 907 new infections reported over the four-day period.
In the Valley, Snyder County reported five new cases and there were two new cases each in Northumberland and Union counties. Montour County’s total decreased by two. Since very early in the pandemic, the state has been rectifying documentation showing incorrect resident address data. State-reported infections are listed by home address, not by health care facility or testing site.
According to the state Department of Health’s (DOH) data release on Saturday, which includes figures up to date through midnight Friday, there were 10 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide and none in the Valley, on par with recent reports.
There has been one new death among Valley county residents since June 23 and the state has averaged nine deaths per day since that date.
The state did not update its COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Saturday. To date, as of Friday’s midday report, 11,711,557 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 5,418,234 shots that provided the strongest protection currently available against the novel coronavirus, which has killed at least 3,966,031 globally, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The virus has killed 602 Valley residents and 27,705 in the state since the Pennsylvania DOH started tracking the virus in March 2020.
Hospitals
Hospitalizations in Pennsylvania ticked up by two according to Saturday’s report and now sit at 302. There were also eight more patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and six more on ventilators, bringing the numbers to 57 and 44 respectively. All three numbers had decreased in Friday’s midday report.
In the Valley, there are 26 patients being treated in local hospitals — same as Thursday's and Friday’s reports — including 21 at Geisinger-Danville, four at Evangelical Community Center and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have a COVID patient in the ICU. Geisinger in Danville has two patients on a ventilator.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months. There were no new cases listed in the four county reports updated on Friday or Saturday mornings, marking six days in a row without new cases.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases. Forty-one residents have died.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Friday morning, the same number as reported for the past month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 419 staffers and 1,489 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 556 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 40 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 30 staff cases statewide, up two from Thursday's report.