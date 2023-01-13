SUNBURY — All four Valley counties are still registering medium levels of COVID-19, data show and no counties in Pennsylvania have high levels. Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties have had medium levels of transmission for the last two months, according to the state Department of Health.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
In Pennsylvania, 43 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels. Twenty-four Pennsylvania counties had medium levels. Nationwide, 13.6 percent of counties had high levels — down six percent — 38.3 percent had medium levels and 48.1 percent had low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was down 3 percent in Pennsylvania in the last seven days. The number of COVID-related deaths statewide was up 65 percent, while hospitalizations dropped by 8 percent.
