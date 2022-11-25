All four Valley counties have medium community levels of COVID-19, according to the most recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Valley counties had the same levels last week.
Mercer County is the only county in the state with high levels and one of only 119 nationwide in the latest seven-day window tracked by the CDC.
The nationwide number increased by 0.9 percent while the number of low-level counties decreased by 2.59 percent.
It was the second consecutive week Mercer was the only county in Pennsylvania with high levels. Two weeks ago, there were four Pennsylvania counties with high levels.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
In Pennsylvania, 43 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels, up four from last week. Twenty-three Pennsylvania counties had medium levels. Nationwide, 3.9 percent of counties had high levels, 18.37 percent had medium levels and 77.94 percent had low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was down 18 percent in Pennsylvania in the last 14 days, while the number of COVID-related hospitalizations was down 8 percent.
At the highest level of community spread, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 9 percent of all COVID-19 tests in the last two weeks were positive. All four Valley counties had lower positive test rates than the state average and were among the lowest in the state.
Snyder and Montour counties had positive test rates of 6 percent, tied for eighth-best statewide. Northumberland and Union County were tied for 18th with 8 percent.