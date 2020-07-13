A Union County grocery store's anti-face mask postings has sparked outrage on social media and led some customers to vow never to shop there again.
The Wenger's Grocery Store diatribe questions the usefulness of masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and goes on to cite disproven statements and debase LGBTQ people. The flier is believed to have appeared on the front door of Wenger's Grocery Store in Mifflinburg over the weekend. It also is posted as the cover photo on Wenger's store and outlet Facebook pages. The posting drew angry comments from more than two dozen people, while just a few comments were in support of the business.
"If a business chooses to publicly state their personal anti-LGBTQ beliefs, I will exercise my right to spend my money elsewhere," said Lisa Streett-Liebetrau, a Mifflinburg native and former resident who lives in Kingston. "I will no longer be a patron of this establishment or any other that is prejudiced to LGBTQ or other disenfranchised groups."
Streett-Liebetrau added, "I'm also appalled at their lack of respect for the health and safety others by posting their anti-mask stance. The last time I shopped there, I noticed their employees were not wearing masks, and have not been back since."
The flier with the heading, "ATTENTION CUSTOMERS," first asks people to respect both people in the store who don't wear a mask and those who do. "IT'S THEIR CHOICE FOR THEIR HEALTH."
It goes on to cite the low number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Union County and questions whether the pandemic is actually that or a political issue. It calls for treating COVID-19 as any other flu.
The notice then claims — citing a non-existing entity "SCIENCE AIRTHINGS" — that, "High levels of CO2 are directly correlated to low productivity and high sick leave making this a crucial concern when worn inside buildings."
"I think that this store — that has this up on their front door — has not taken into consideration the multitudes of customers who shop at this store," said JanAnn Todd, a Williamsport resident who shopped at Wenger's almost weekly. "And the fact that they are a religious-based community grocery store really speaks volumes to the lack of customer service. They site statistics, which may be accurate, but there are so many unknowns with this that I find it appalling that they would take such a stance on the choice to not wear masks."
Todd said she won't shop there anymore.
"I wear my mask everywhere I go in public to protect others, but if they won’t protect their customers, why should I even give them my business."
She said no one knows about all the nuances with COVID.
"But we do know people have died and we do know it’s contagious and it’s spread through tiny droplets that we all emit," she said. "We also know not everyone shows signs of being infected. Why wouldn’t a stakeholder in the local community err in the side of caution instead of having a blatant disregard for their community members? My feeling is they just wanted to post a disclaimer stating why they didn’t want to be asked about their obvious choice to not wear protection."
The flier also states New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated on May 20, “It’s vital that Governors maintain restrictions on businesses until after the November Elections because economic recovery will help Trump be re-elected. A few business closures or job losses is a small price to pay to be free from his presidency."
Multiple media and fact-check sites have shown the congresswoman did not state that, as some right-wing sites had claimed.
The Wenger's post also state that COVID-19 is not as contagious as the news media and others have blown it up to be. It cites that in 2017-2018, approximately 45 million people in the U.S. had the flu, approximately 810,000 were hospitalized and 61,000 died.
While fewer have been infected with COVID in the U.S. — more than 3.2 million people — about 134,800 have died so far. There is no vaccine for COVID-19.
"A lot of these same people (blowing it out of proportion) support LGBTQ," Wenger's flier claims. "This life style is sin in God's eyes and spreads deadly diseases and sickness. Are they really concerned about peoples (sic) health???"
"Having a gay son, that really infuriated me," Todd said. "This store really has caused some outrage on so many levels."
The flier ends by telling the reader to "TURN YOUR LIFE TO JESUS. STUDY THE BIBLE AND CAST ALL YOUR FEARS ON JESUS, HE WILL SUPPLY YOUR NEEDS."