Fifteen new confirmed COVID-19 patients pushed the Valley's total to 105 on Sunday as state health officials announced another 1,100 cases statewide.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.
All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Locally, Montour County remained steady with 29 cases, Northumberland County's 37 cases are the most in the area, up from 31 on Saturday. Snyder County now has 20 cases (up from 16), while Union County increased from 14 to 19.
The department also reported 13 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 507.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 102,057 patients who have tested negative to date.