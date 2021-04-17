Pennsylvania health officials registered 5,114 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the fifth day in a row with more than 5,000 new cases.
The state's rolling average also approached 5,000; it now sits at 4,922, the highest since February. Since Tuesday, there have been 28,192 cases statewide according to the Department of Health.
In the Valley, there were 87 new cases, pushing the Valley's total number of cases to more than 20,000 since the pandemic began last month. There were 44 new cases in Union County — including 20 new positive tests at Bucknell University — 21 in Northumberland County, 20 in Snyder and two in Montour.
There were 39 deaths statewide in the Department of Health's latest release. There were three deaths in the Valley for the second time this week, with two recorded in Northumberland County and one in Montour.
Across the state, there were 114,547 vaccines administered on Friday, pushing the statewide total to 6.9 million since December. Nearly 2.7 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 47,023 in the Valley. There have been 108,293 doses administered in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,653 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, down three from Friday. Of those patients, 555 were in intensive care units (ICUs), even with Friday's data, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 13 to 275.
At Valley hospitals, 70 patients were hospitalized, the same as Friday's total. There were 17 patients in ICUs and six on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 45 patients, according to the state’s report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and six on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were five patients being treated, including two in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 20 admitted patients. Four were being treated in the ICU.
On campus
At Bucknell University there were 85 active cases, including 83 cases among students. There are 28 more active cases on campus than on Friday according to the university's dashboard on Saturday morning. There were 20 positive tests on campus on Friday, giving the university 50 positive tests over the past three days. The university has 134 students in isolation, up 11.
This week, Bucknell's dashboard shows 73 positive tests, the highest total since the week of Feb. 20.
At Susquehanna University, there were 13 active cases — 12 students and one staffer. Since the semester began, there have been 119 cases, including 100 students. The university does not update data on the weekend.
Prisons and state centers
There is just one combined active COVID-19 case across four federal prisons in Union County. As of Saturday morning, there was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg. There are no active cases at either of the three Allenwood sites.
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,188 cases among inmates and 183 cases among staffers.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still 11 active cases, level with the state’s previous report. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There are no active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are 11 staffers with COVID, up two from Friday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There are no active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.