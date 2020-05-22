Seven new COVID-19 cases — including the first two in Snyder County in nearly a month — have pushed the number of cases in the Valley to more than 300.
Northumberland County added five new cases to its total and Snyder County added two in the latest data released from the State Department of Health on Friday.
Friday's increase gives the Valley 301 total cases since the state began tracking data in March. There have been 155 cases in Northumberland County, 61 in Union, 50 in Montour and 35 in Snyder.
After 11 new cases were confirmed in Union County over the last two days, there were none on Friday. Snyder County's new cases were its first since April 28. State health officials removed a case from Montour County's data.
In the state's most recent release of cases by ZIP Code, Sunbury has 60 confirmed cases, followed by Danville with 29, Lewisburg with 28, Milton with 21, Selinsgrove with 18, Northumberland and Shamokin both at 13 and Mifflinburg with 10.
Statewide, there were 866 new cases, giving the state 66,258. There were another 115 deaths, giving the state 4,984 deaths. There has been at least one death in 53 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.
The DOH reports that 1,619 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 351 patients are on ventilators. There are five patients in Montour County on ventilators, down 2 from Thursday.