Three new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County pushed the Valley total of cases to more than 500 on Thursday. The milestone comes as the Department of Health announced another 579 cases and 39 new deaths statewide.
Thursday's new cases push the statewide total since March to 83,770. State health officials estimate 78 percent of patients with COVID-19 Pennsylvania have already recovered.
Statewide, 6,557 residents have died, including 4,471 with ties to long-term care facilities. One of the nine local deaths — one in Northumberland County — has been linked to a nursing or personal care home.
The only new cases today were in Northumberland County. To date, there have been 502 cases in the Valley: 284 in Northumberland County, 89 in Union, 68 in Montour and 61 in Snyder. Union, Montour and Snyder counties have not had any new cases since Monday.
In Wednesday's data release, the state confirmed 45 cases in long-term care facilities in Northumberland County — 40 residents and five workers.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide there are 17,454 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,123 cases among employees, for a total of 20,577 at 676 distinct facilities in 50 counties.
Approximately 6,341 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
Statewide, there are 703 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down 12 from Wednesday, including 133 on ventilators.