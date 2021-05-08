Community swimming pools across the Valley will begin opening Memorial Day weekend.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced most public pools to close or limit their season, operators are looking forward to fully reopening this summer.
“We want to put some normalcy back in lives,” said Ron Pratt, director of the Sunbury Community Pool after last year’s shortened swimming season due to the health pandemic.
Visitors to the Mifflinburg Community Pool will have to make an application and sign a COVID-19 waiver to attend the facility, borough Manager Margaret Metzger said.
“It will be more normal than 2020, but not as normal as 2019,” she said of the swimming season. “Admission numbers will be somewhat restricted.”
Several pools are short-staffed entering into the summer season and appealing for lifeguards and other workers.
The Exchange Pool in Turbotville is tentatively scheduled to open June 5 but lifeguards are still needed.
The Northern Montour Recreation Association, which has operated the public swimming pool since the 1970s, is inviting eligible residents to sign up for lifeguard certification training at the Muncy YMCA from May 20-23.
“We have a huge need for lifeguards,” said pool board member Michelle Thomas.
Lifeguards will be reimbursed one-half the cost of certification and the other half will be paid back at the second year of employment at the pool.
Rates are unchanged and discounted memberships are being offered before June 12. Swimming lessons will also be offered. For more information, visit The Exchange Pool’s Facebook page.
As for the facility, sidewalks were installed and the restrooms were updated last year and are now handicap accessible. Minor updates are planned this year, including seating in front of the concession stand.
BVRA public pool (Lewisburg)
Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) closed its public pool in Lewisburg last summer for the first time in more than six decades, but this year it will open Saturday, May 29, said office coordinator Dana Bosak.
A grand opening celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. The pool will be open to all at no charge that day, she said.
Prices are rising a bit this season. Bosak said all the options and prices are available on the website at www.bvrec.org.
Glenpool Club
The private Glenpool Club is celebrating its 70th year and is opening its Lewisburg facility to new members, offering four types of passes: family, couples, singles and lap swim.
“We are on track to open Memorial Day weekend,” said Lisa Boden, secretary of the private social club which will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Improvements have been made over the past few years, including a new pavilion. The baby pool will reopen this summer after being closed last year due to COVID-19, Boden said.
For more information visit the club’s Facebook page or website at www.glenpoolclub.org.
McClure Veterans Memorial Pool
The McClure Veterans Memorial Pool at 34 E. Ohio St. is slated to open June 5.
There is no admission fee, said manager Shirley Plummer.
A basket auction fundraiser was held Saturday to help offset the expense of operating the 72-year-old swimming pool, she said.
For more information, visit http://veterans-pool-mcclure.edan.io/ or the pool’s Facebook page.
Middleburg Community Pool
Middleburg Community Pool on Golf Course Road will open for the season at noon on May 28, the last day of school at the Midd-West School District.
“We’re all set to go,” said Manager Erica Hood.
The fee schedule is available at www.middleburgpool.com or on the center’s Facebook page.
Mifflinburg Community Pool
Mifflinburg’s community pool will open May 29 with some restrictions.
Metzger said despite some restrictions on attendance, borough officials hope to provide swimming lessons this year.
Information will be posted on the borough’s website at www.mifflinburgborough.org when it is available, she said.
Milton Community Pool
After being closed last season due to an inability to complete repairs on the pump house wall and patch a leak in the diving well area of the pool, the Milton Community Pool could open the first weekend in June after undergoing repair and maintenance work, borough manager Jessie Novinger said.
To make that happen, though, the borough needs lifeguards and staff to work at the facility.
As of early May, Novinger said only two lifeguard applications had been submitted for 15 positions, she said.
To boost interest the borough will provide training and certifications to all applicants 15 years or older.
Visit www.miltonpa.org for more information or to obtain an application.
Mount Carmel Community Pool
The Mount Carmel Community Pool will also reopen in June after being closed to the public last season due to the health pandemic.
The borough council agreed to reopen the pool this year as long as pandemic guidelines are followed. An opening date has not yet been announced. Daily and seasonal pass costs will remain the same.
For more information, visit the pool’s Facebook page or call the borough office at 570-339-4486.
Selinsgrove Community Pool
The Selinsgrove Community Pool is undergoing about $270,000 in upgrades, including the installation of two lap swimming lanes and the refinishing of the pool floor and walls, before the Linda Lane swimming pool opens on May 29.
The lap lanes will allow the Selinsgrove School District’s swim team to practice at the community pool rather than at Susquehanna University, said Richard Mease, president of the Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc. (SARI).
The improvements are being paid for with a $150,000 Degenstein grant, $95,000 provided by the Gelnett Trust and about $25,000 raised by SARI, Mease said.
A group of students are also sprucing up the facility by painting murals on the building. They started the project last year and will continue the work this year, he said.
For more information, visit www.selingsrovepool.com or the community pool’s Facebook page.
Sunbury Community Pool
The Sunbury Community Pool is tentatively scheduled to open on Tuesday, June 1, said Pratt, director of pool and playground operations.
Unlike last year, when the season was shortened to six weeks due to the pandemic, this summer Pratt said the city plans to sell season memberships.
Upgrades have been made, including the resurfacing of the pool and a new pump installation, and minor cosmetic improvements are ongoing, Pratt said.
For more information, visit www.sunburypa.org.
Sunnybrook Park Pool
Sunnybrook Park Pool in Danville will open for the season the first weekend in June.
Sunnybrook Park Association President Bonnie Burke said the facility is getting spruced up with some new paint and the baby pool will have a grid installed to make the floor less slippery.
More information will be available on the pool website, sunnybrookpark.org.