There are initiatives Valley employers could pursue to overcome a lack of child care for employees, said Adrienne Mael of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW), but the potential fixes aren’t long-term solutions.
Major employers could work together to establish child care centers for employees, an expensive and complicated task, said Mael, GSVUW president and CEO. Another fix would be subsidies for workers.
“If you don’t have enough child care in the area, that’s a problem, too,” Mael said of the potential impact of subsidies.
In a statewide survey of ALICE families, Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, the United Way of Pennsylvania found that during the pandemic 57% either had to reduce their hours or leave their job because of a lack of child care. And, 45% had to adjust their work schedules to accommodate their needs.
A separate statewide survey of employers cited in the United Way report found that 38% of businesses indicated child care as a moderate to high need for employees, and 54% believe they lost workers during the pandemic because they couldn’t secure child care. Of those employers who offered child care supports, 58% planned to end the supports after the pandemic. This survey was from the Early Learning Investment Commission and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.
The Harvard Business Review found that even before the pandemic, inadequate child care was costing working parents $37 billion a year in lost income and employers $13 billion a year in lost productivity. Using the Business Review’s data, Barron’s found that closing schools for COVID-19 could cost about $700 billion in lost revenue and productivity or 3.5% of GDP.
“Accessible and affordable high-quality child care is essential for working parents to secure employment, succeed in their job and advance in their careers. Businesses need child care to improve recruitment, retention and productivity of their employees. All of these things help propel Pennsylvania’s pandemic recovery,” said Kristen Rotz, President of United Way of Pennsylvania and Executive Director of PA 211.
Another barrier to quality child care is a limited pool of workers. Child care centers don’t match the pay or benefits educators would find in public schools, Mael said.
A long-term solution, rather than limited fixes, would be government subsidies to establish child care centers or boost pay and benefits for employees at the centers. Mael said the use of public dollars for such an initiative wouldn’t be universally accepted but would be a potential solution.
Improved child care wouldn’t only strengthen the local workforce and boost the economy. Mael said it would better prepare children for school.
“If we get kids into high-quality child care, they’re joining the workforce in 15 to 20 years and you’re creating better workers now for the future. This connects to employers in our area more than we might realize,” Mael said.
To find potential child care resources, call 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211, visit www.pa211.org or www.gsvuw.org.