LEWISBURG — Federal prisons in Lewisburg are back to Level 3 COVID operational levels, the most strict level of the federal Bureau of Prisons' mitigation efforts.
The local prisons were Level 3 for months before dropping to Level 2 for more than a week before briefly dipping to the lowest level for several days. On Tuesday facilities at Allenwood and Lewisburg were back to Level 3.
As of Tuesday, there are no active cases any of the three facilities in Allenwood, or USP-Lewisburg.
There were 23 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 28 were at Level 2 and 47 were at Level 3, an increase of 14 since late last week.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.