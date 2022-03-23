Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood are now at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons' mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors.
The news comes as the state Department of Health registered 574 new cases on Wednesday and the seven-day rolling average continues to fall, along with the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Wednesday morning, there 35 federal prisons nationally were at Level 1 (the lowest), 39 were at Level 2 and 27 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.
Of Wednesday's new statewide case total, 10 were in the Valley — six in Northumberland, two in Union and one each in Montour and Snyder counties. There was one death registered in Snyder County, the second day in a row a local death was recorded and first in Snyder County since March 6.
The 574 new cases marked the 12th time in the last two weeks the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide and the sixth in a row. The state’s rolling seven-day average now sits at 677, the lowest since late July.
Sixty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties — including all four in the Valley — were seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest updates. For the second week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Statewide there were 24 deaths linked to COVID and 65 over the past two days.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down one percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 19 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 17 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 11 percent over the last week, deaths were down 33 percent and hospitalizations were down 14 percent.
The CDC reported 76.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.4 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 570 hospitalizations statewide, down 28 from Tuesday. It was the 15th consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide. It was the fewest COVID hospitalizations statewide since Aug. 3, 2021.
Statewide, there were 99 in intensive care units (ICUs), up eight, and 53 were breathing using ventilators, down one.
There were 33 patients hospitalized locally, down one. There were 25 patients at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator. Geisinger-Shamokin’s COVID patient is being treated in the ICU.
At Evangelical, two patients were in the ICU, and one was on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, five were not fully vaccinated, along with both in the ICU and one on the ventilator.
It was the fewest number of patients at Geisinger since Aug. 16, 2011.
State facilities
As of midday Wednesday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, the same reports since late last week. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
There was one inmate case and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 24 inmate cases — down six — and another 34 staff cases — down two. Ten prisons statewide have inmate cases as of Wednesday morning, while 17 prisons have staff infections.