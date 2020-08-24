SELINSGROVE — Former Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil has pulled out from a scheduled Labor Day weekend performance in Monroe Township but the show will go on with other musical acts.
Neil withdrew from the Sept. 6 show citing COVID-19, said Ben Ehrsam, co-owner of Susquehanna Valley Event Center at 205 Airport Road.
As a replacement, Ehrsam has booked Kix, a hard rock band, and Back in Black, an AC/DC cover band, to perform at the outdoor venue on Sept. 5.
General admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $100 and available online at sveventcenter.com.
Ticket sales will be limited to 500 due to additional COVID-19 restrictions, Ehrsam said.
Neil had been booked for the inaugural event at the Airport Road venue during the coronavirus pandemic after Ehrsam assured the performer that ticket sales would be limited to allow for social distancing and hand sanitizers would be available.
Ehrsam said his company has held several events during the health crisis, including a two-day bluegrass event that attracted about 1,100 people in Perry County in early July.