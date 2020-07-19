An 11th Northumberland County resident has died due to the coronavirus and 786 more Pennsylvanians have confirmed cases.
Three new cases have been confirmed in the Valley, two in Northumberland County and one in Union County, as the surge in infections in the state continues.
According to the data released mid-day Sunday, the state has now confirmed 101,027 cases and has reported 700 or more new cases in 12 of 13 days. The state is averaging 798 new cases per day over the last 14 days after averaging 489 new cases per day in all of June.
Pennsylvania health officials have cited upticks from the state’s two largest cities, Pittsburgh in Allegheny County and Philadelphia, among reasons for the surge. According to the data released Sunday, Allegheny county reported 138 new cases and Philadelphia reported 182.
The state reported only eight new deaths from the virus, pushing the statewide total to 7,015. The Northumberland County resident’s death pushes the Valley total to 17. Two residents each in the other three counties have died.
The virus has infected 637 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March -- 363 in Northumberland County, 111 in Union County, 84 in Montour County and 79 in Snyder County.
According to the state Department of Health data, 703 residents are hospitalized with the virus, 51 more than the state reported a week ago. One fewer resident, 90 compared to last week’s 91, is being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator. There are 1,106 ventilators in use in the state, representing 20.7 percent of the available supply.
Testing
There have been 15,555 negative tests performed on Valley residents — 5,437 for Montour County, 5,122 for Northumberland, 3,803 for Union and 1,193 for Snyder
The state has conducted 926,352 negative tests and it estimates 76 percent of patients have recovered.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,638 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,599 cases among employees, for a total of 22,237 at 788 facilities in 59 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,803 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,507 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.
There now have been 65 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes. The number is one fewer than a day earlier. The state lowered Snyder County’s total to five. There have been no reports of long-term care facility workers being infected in the county and no deaths. Only one facility has reported cases.
A new employee case was added to the Northumberland County long-term care total, where 59 residents, 10 workers and six deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three residents and one worker at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Union or Montour counties.