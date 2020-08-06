DANVILLE — A devastating worldwide pandemic is indirectly helping more Valley residents obtain broadband internet service.
It’s also more than doubling the coverage area of a Montour County-based economic development agency that now will serve nearly 260,000 residents in five counties.
Commissioners in Northumberland and Union counties on Tuesday voted to join DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), which previously was working to draw companies and jobs to Montour and Columbia counties. Snyder County commissioners voted to join DRIVE on July 21, according to DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman.
The impetus for the three counties to join DRIVE is the grant money they are receiving through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is designed to provide financial relief during the COVID-19 economic fallout. Because the grant money must be used by Dec. 30, expanding broadband internet services in rural areas was something that could be done in that time frame, said Wakeman.
DRIVE already had been the force behind expanding broadband in Montour County, with the help of a $300,000 forgivable, interest-free loan from Geisinger, and in Columbia County.
“We now serve a quarter million residents in Central Pennsylvania,” Wakeman said. “This was the original vision five years ago. For one reason or another, they didn’t bite (then).”
The opportunity to bring all the counties to the table now was “massive,” she said.
“Unfortunately, it happened because of COVID.”
‘Counties came to us’
She said the money allocated to counties from the CARES Act included funding for expanding broadband and for other economic development, but other projects would take longer to complete.
“Counties came to us about expanding broadband,” Wakeman said. “We just had the capability to do it because we had the network.”
Northumberland County committed $1 million of its $8.2 million CARES allocation toward DRIVE and expanding broadband internet.
“This will be for the outskirts that don’t have good reception and schools,” said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
Commissioner Joe Klebon said expanding broadband is “very important,” especially for schools going back into session in the upcoming academic year. School districts are considering hybrid learning where students attend classes in person as well as online learning.
The remainder of the $8.2 million is available for municipalities, businesses, nonprofit organizations and other entities that have had issues related to COVID-19. Applications will be available through the county starting Wednesday, said Schiccatano.
Union County commissioners voted to join DRIVE at a one-time cost of $250,000. The funds will come from the county’s anticipated estimated $4 million it will receive through the federal CARES Act for recovery from COVID-19.
The board is targeting at least partial use of that funding to expand broadband capability in western Union County, citing the need to improve remote learning and business opportunities during the pandemic.
Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber said that to serve remote points of western Union County, he expects the broadband expansion to use existing towers in a point-to-point system. He said it’s likely the project would incorporate high points on utility poles and farm silos to broaden the internet access.
Wakeman said work on expanding the fixed-based wireless network in primarily rural areas without internet service should begin in mid to late September.
She said that as new members of DRIVE, Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties each will name two community representatives and a county commissioner to serve on the DRIVE board.
In addition to helping with broadband expansion, membership in DRIVE also will entitle them to help with economic development to draw companies and jobs to their counties.
“It’s not a small undertaking and we’re excited to work with these counties in the long term and to be able to provide economic development and a single access point for business development.”
In the ‘Zone’
Wakeman also announced on Wednesday that DRIVE was just selected to be Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) coordinator for the Greater Susquehanna KIZ (GSKIZ). There are KIZs in Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Shamokin, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg and Berwick.
The KIZ is a tax incentive program for startup businesses (less than 8 years old) that are in targeted industries like advanced manufacturing, high technology, business services, or life sciences, she said.
“Our plan is to work with the local downtown organizations like SRI, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Danville Business Alliance and others to leverage the KIZ as an incentive to site new businesses in the downtowns that comprise the KIZs,” Wakeman said.
“Essentially, the business earns a tax credit on the increase in revenue generated year over year for its first eight years. It can either use the tax credit or sell it, which gives the company additional capital.”
Reporters Justin Strawser and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.