SELINSGROVE — Visitors will be allowed in the Snyder County Prison on Monday for the first time in three months since the COVID-19 pandemic barred inmates from having contact with family and friends.
Warden Shawn Cooper told members of the prison board Thursday that the visiting restrictions will be lifted gradually for the 71 male and female prisoners.
"As counties start to go green we're still taking it kind of slow," he said of his concern that efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus could be jeopardized if the facility opens too quickly.
Instead of five visitors at a time, Cooper said, three visitors will be permitted to visit inmates and after each encounter, the phones and counter surfaces will be sanitized.
He lauded the staff and inmate for their diligence and willingness to adhere to the rules, which included all wearing masks in common areas. They are not required in inmate housing units.
There was only a single incident involving an inmate throughout the three-month shutdown, Cooper said.
Deputy Warden Adam Wagner said tensions were lessened by providing two, weekly free phone calls to each inmate and expanding the hours they could be in the outdoor recreation area.
Local churches and prison volunteers also paid for inmates to receive pizza, milk and cookies and fresh fruit a few times.
"Given the circumstances, it has been trying for everyone," said Cooper who said some perks — such as free phone calls and extra time outdoors — are being dropped "as we ease back into normalcy."
Some new regulations enacted due to COVID-19 will remain, he said. Plexiglas installed at the inmate area will stay up to limit contact and staff and inmates will still be required to wear masks in common areas.
Wagner said the masks worn by inmates were made out of old, unused jumpsuits and are laundered daily.
Cooper said the county is not accepting any inmates from Centre County which has had several positive coronavirus cases among its prison population and special precautions are being taken when inmates from other facilities, like Schuylkill County, are transferred to Snyder County.
He said medically-approved inmates who have completed a 14-day quarantine will be accepted from Schuylkill.
"It helps that we both use Prime Care" medical services, Cooper said.