SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township had its first positive case of COVID-19 for the first time in three months.
At Tuesday's brief prison board meeting in Sunbury, Warden Bruce Kovach reported that one staff member tested positive in the last month. He was asymptotic and he has already returned to work, he said.
Kovach previously reported said he is not eliminating procedures with inmates and will be keeping beds available in case of coronavirus resurgence and the emergence of the delta variant. Any inmate who comes in is tested first and placed in quarantine to watch for symptoms before putting them into the general population. Beds are available for inmates who need to be quarantined otherwise,
No other inmates or staff tested positive or needs to be quarainted, he said.
The county as of Wednesday has a population of 221 inmates with 25 being housed for other counties. The highest population was on Aug. 4 with 238 and the lowest was Aug. 25 with 224.
The total staff is 66, including 57 full-time correctional officers, which is down an estimated 23 officers from a full complement, according to the warden’s report.
