Warrior Run's football will open its season after all on Friday night. Warrior Run will host neighbor Muncy after both schools' season openers were postponed because of COVID-19, the district announced on social media.
A day after the Defenders' season opener was postponed because their first opponent — Loyalsock — was forced to quarantine players and coaches following a positive COVID-19 test, it was announced that Warrior Run would host Muncy on Friday.
Muncy was scheduled to open with South Williamsport. South Williamsport quarantined its team after several players became ill this week.
Friday's Warrior Run-Muncy game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Turbotville. According to Warrior Run's athletics Twitter page, the game will live-streamed through the Warrior Run Defenders Football Facebook page. "Tickets are being dispersed to the appropriate people. If you do not have a ticket you will not be admitted into the stadium," the district wrote.